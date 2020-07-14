Hyundai has revealed a new model of the Palisade 2021 SUV called Calligraphy. The popular SUV is also getting changes to its driver assistance and information and entertainment systems to expand them to more trim levels.

The Calligraphy has a special grille design, 20-inch alloy wheels, unique lighting on the outside, and padded leather door panels on the inside. The truck will arrive at dealers starting this month.

Hyundai has announced that it will add a new level of luxury equipment to the Palisade SUV by 2021 that will arrive at dealerships from the end of July. A calligraphy model was already available in Hyundai's local market in Korea, and the brand had recently added a VIP package to Palisade's Korean line.

Spanish model or Calligraphy in English with American specifications will come with a relatively modest number of upgrades compared to the Limited model. Among them are all-wheel drive, signature signature front and rear tail lights (including an ultra-wide rear-mounted brake light, which is seemingly desirable), a dedicated trim grille, a leather steering wheel, door padded leather panels and 20-inch wheels.

Inside the Palisade Calligraphy one will get a leather steering wheel and door padded leather panels.





Calligraphy looks slightly different than other Palisades . There is a revised mesh grid design with triangular elements. The side mirrors win puddle lamps. At the rear, there is accent lighting and an ultra-wide high-mounted LED centre brake light. It mounts on exclusive 20-inch wheels with a complicated and asymmetric spoke pattern.

Those wheels are the calligraphy feature that is most likely to get attention. They're very shiny and have an unusual spider web design that makes the Palisade look more exclusive than its starting price of $48,890 (roughly ₹37lakh).