Hyundai Ioniq 5 listed on official website indicating soon launch

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 will come out as a part of the company's plans to launch six electric vehicles in India by 2028.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 08:43 PM
Hyundai Motor India has listed the upcoming Ioniq 5 electric car on its official website. This is a direct indication of the car being launched in the Indian market in the next few weeks/months. The company has previously communicated that the car would be launched in the country in the second half of 2022. 

The new Ioniq 5 will come out as part of the company's plans to launch six electric vehicles in India by 2028. It will be launched in the country as a CKD model and will come based on the firm's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

(Also Read: Hyundai installs 10-metre-tall Namaste structure in Delhi; represents its vision)

On the outside, the new Ioniq 5 features quite a futuristic exterior profile, the highlights of which include its LED headlamps with square DRLs, 20-inch aerodynamically-designed alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, a set of pixelated LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna. Its appearance is a far cry from the company's existing model lineup, making it one of the most handsome-looking cars in the portfolio.  

Inside, the car gets a large console on the dashboard, with one screen each for the instrument console and the infotainment system. Other cabin highlights include a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, an adjustable seat for the second row, and a sliding centre console.

(Also Read: Hyundai to launch 11 new electric vehicles by end of decade)

The international-spec model gets 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery packs in both RWD or AWD configurations. It is yet not confirmed as to which pack will be offered in the Indian market, more details will be available soon. The Ioniq 5 will stand as the second electric car from the South Korean brand in India after the Kona EV. 

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 08:42 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq Hyundai Cars India Hyundai Ioniq 5
