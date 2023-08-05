Tata Punch iCNG launched: 5 things to know

CNG powertrain is getting quite popular in the Indian market because of the high prices of petrol. Till now, Maruti Suzuki was leading the CNG vehicle segment as it has the largest lineup of CNG vehicles. However, the competition is slowly increasing as Tata Motors has also started offering CNG vehicles. They are selling the CNG versions of Altroz, Tigor and Tiago. The latest vehicle to join Tata's iCNG range of vehicles is the Punch which was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Here are five things that one should know about the Tata Punch.

Tata Punch iCNG: Powertrain

Tata Motors is using the same, three-cylinder naturally aspirated 1.2-litre engine for the Punch that is doing duty on other Tata vehicles as well. It puts out 72.39 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 103 Nm while running on CNG. These figures are bumped up to 84.82 bhp and 113 Nm while running on petrol. The Punch iCNG will be offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox, there will be no automatic gearbox on offer.

Tata Punch iCNG: Twin-cylinder technology

One of the biggest criticism for CNG vehicles is that they are not practical considering the CNG tank takes up all the space in the boot. But it seems like most of this issue has been resolved by Tata Motors. They are using their new twin-cylinder technology, which uses two cylinders instead of one large one. The cylinders are placed in the floor well so there is still a decent amount of space for stuff and luggage for the occupants.

The CNG cylinders are placed in the foot well of the boot.

Tata Punch iCNG: Safety

Tata Motors has given special attention towards the safety of the Punch iCNG. It comes with a microswitch that keeps the car switched off at the time of refuelling. There is thermal incident protection that cuts off the CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere as a measure of safety. The rear body structure has been enhanced to provide more safety and a 6-point mounting system for the CNG tanks provide additional rear crash safety.

Tata Punch iCNG: Features

In terms of features, the Punch iCNG will come with a voice-assisted electric sunroof, USB Type-C charger, front seat armrest, a shark-fin antenna, automatic projector headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, rain-sensing wipers, 7" infotainment system by Harman that supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity and much more.

Tata Punch iCNG: Variants and prices

The Punch iCNG is offered in three variants - Pure, Adventure and Accomplished. There are also two packs on offer. The Adventure variant can be had with the Rhythm pack whereas the Accomplished can be had with the Dazzle S pack. The prices of the Punch iCNG start at ₹7.10 lakh and go up to ₹9.68 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

