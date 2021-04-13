Hyundai has officially taken the covers off its new Staria multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) through a digital premiere early today. At first glance, the Staria stands out with its unusual design in the style of spaceships, as well as a very roomy interior.

The Staria MPV stands 5,253 mm in length, 1,997 mm in width, and 1,990 mm high. The wheelbase of the Staria is 3,273 mm.

Hyundai says the Staria MPV features "a forward-looking body design’ that is inspired by spaceships. The carmaker explained that the key theme of the exterior was the curved line, which should evoke "associations with a strip of light that illuminates the Earth's horizon at sunrise when viewed from space."

Besides that, the low-set LED headlights located on the sides, a massive chrome grille, and large panoramic side windows with a low line also give Hyundai Staria a distinctive and futuristic appeal.

(Also see | More pics of Hyundai Staria MPV)

The interior itself, finished with high quality materials, is made in a minimalist style. At the top of the front console is a virtual instrument cluster enclosed in a separate unit, and to the right of the driver there is a 10.25-inch multimedia screen, a touchscreen control panel for the main functions of the car and a push-button transmission selector in the style of the flagship Palisade crossover.

Under the ceiling, under the front panel, as well as in the central tunnel of the car, there are many compartments for transporting various small items.

Staria offers plenty of room and luxury for passengers inside.





The Hyundai Staria will be available in 11, 9, 7-seat configurations as well as a two-seater commercial version. The 7-seater versions of the mid-row car will be able to recline back at the push of a button, while the 9-seater version of the second row can be rotated 180 degrees so that passengers sit facing each other.

The minivan engine lineup includes a 2.2-litre turbodiesel developing 177 hp. and 431 Nm of torque, and as an alternative there will be a 3.5-litre V6 petrol unit producing 272 hp of power and 331 Nm of peak torque. The first engine is mated to a six-speed manual or with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and the gasoline engine is combined only with an automatic transmission.

Based on the Staria model, the Koreans plan to create a whole family of different vehicles, including a luxury VIP minivan, an ambulance car and a camping van.