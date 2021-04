Hyundai is all set to debut Alcazar SUV, its first seven-seater model in India, later this week. It has recently shown the Alcazar SUV going through durability tests in a camouflaged look, revealing certain key things that are likely to be retained in the production version of the SUV as well.

The Alcazar SUV is essentially based on the highly-successful Creta SUV, and will be available in both 6 and 7-seater options. Hyundai claims the SUV has been tested in different weather and terrain conditions and is quite a capable ‘go-anywhere’ type vehicle.

While Creta SUV has been Hyundai’s best seller in India for about a year now, the Korean carmaker will hope to replicate the success in the three-row SUV segment too with Alcazar. Hyundai hopes Alcazar’s similarities with Creta will attract a lot of fanbase who would want to upgrade to a bigger SUV that offers similar comfort and drive experience.

Here are five key things that will separate Alcazar from its 5-seater avatar Creta.