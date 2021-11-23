Hyundai Alcazar SUV gets new Signature (O) 7-seater petrol AT variant

Hyundai Motor India has quietly introduced a new variant for the Alcazar SUV lineup - the Signature (O) seven-seater petrol version with automatic transmission, as per leaked details. The new variant has been kept as the top-of-the-line model with a price tag of ₹24.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

There is no official word from the company about this but the new variant has reportedly already gone on sale in the country.

The Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) seven-seater AT petrol version uses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that can generate a maximum power of 159 bhp and peak torque of 192 Nm.

The new variant comes with all the features that Hyundai offers for its Signature (O) trim line such as 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, side foot steps, digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, 360-degree parking camera, leather upholstery, wireless phone charging and ventilated seats.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, traction control modes - Snow, Sand, Mud, and drive modes - Comfort, Eco, Sport. The new variant also gets an air purifier, electric parking brake, bose premium audio system, powered driver seat, and blind view monitor.

The Alcazar SUV is also offered in a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that delivers max power of 115 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque with an option of both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions. While the petrol engine claims to offer a mileage of 14.5 kmpl in manual gearbox, it is claimed to offer 14.2kmpl mileage in automatic gearbox. The diesel engine offers a mileage of 20.4kmpl in manual and 18.1kmpl in automatic transmissions.

The Alcazar SUV is claimed to have the best-in-segment wheelbase of 2,760mm. With all three rows up, the SUV has 180 litres of boot space.

