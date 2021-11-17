Ever heard of Hyundai Home? Check out new solar-powered way of living

Hyundai cars are a common sight around the world but the Koreans now want to make the brand name synonymous with sustainable living as well. While Hyundai electric vehicles (EVs) are fast becoming popular in many markets, the company has now offering an integrated clean energy ecosystem called ‘Hyundai Home’.

What's this all about and why should you be interested? Read on.

Hyundai says it recognizes that EV adoption may have a lot of barriers and restrictive factor and that its Hyundai Home seeks to provide ‘an end-to-end mobility solution that lowers the barriers to EV adoption and gives customers dependable, industry-leading, clean electric power.' Needless to say, EVs too can rely on this for a power recharge. “With Hyundai Home, Hyundai is delivering a seamless EV ownership experience that empowers consumers to adopt eco-friendly technologies in the manner that best fits their lifestyles," says Olabisi Boyle, Vice President, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.

How the entire system works is that Hyundai will handpick select products from its partners and have a dedicated concierge representative to assist a customer to avail some or all of these in a customized solution. “Hyundai Home offers customers reliable, emission-free energy production, storage, protection from outages and powerful home charging, and the peace of mind that comes from dealing with well-established, reputable providers," a press statement notes.

Hyundai may have taken a page off a book called Tesla as it looks to widen its play in the field of sustainable mobility. Tesla offers Solar + Powerwall System which claims to use solar panels to store energy during the day and help a household make use of it during nights or in case of an outage.

Experts believe that with more and more newer players entering the automotive space, traditional auto brands are looking at ways to diversify operations in a way that it is future-proof and yet ready to bolster their respective electric vehicle offerings.