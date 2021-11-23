Hyundai Tucson and Ioniq 5 to feature in new Spiderman movie 'No Way Home'

Sometimes, even a superhero needs a ride back home. The upcoming new Spiderman movie called No Way Home will also make the Hollywood debut for the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car and the Hyundai Tucson facelift.

Ahead of the film’s official release on December 15, Hyundai has launched a TV commercial.

Hyundai has tied up with Sony Pictures to globally promote these two cars through the movie to showcase the company’s human-centered mobility vision via product and technological innovations.

Hyundai has released the commercial featuring the Ioniq 5 electric car. The commercial shows Spiderman hitching a 300-mile ride to New York with his best friend Ned Leeds played by Jacob Batalon in the all-electric Ioniq 5. The two characters cruise their way through an open country in the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is seen as a rival to the Tesla Model 3. The electric car has a 72.6kWh battery at its core and has a stated range of around 480 kms. It is capable of running more than 100 km on a five-minute charge thanks to the ultra-fast charging technology.

Hyundai Motor has also created a 30-second spot featuring the all-new Tucson modern compact SUV. This commercial shows key scenes from the film, including those starring Tucson and Tom Holland.