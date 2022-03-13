HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News How To Get The Optimum Mileage Out Of Your Car? Here Are Few Useful Tips

How to get the optimum mileage out of your car? Here are few useful tips

Driving the car with optimum tyre pressure can create a huge difference in your monthly fuel bill.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2022, 05:08 PM
Getting optimum mileage out of your car depends on some good driving practices and simple rules.
Getting optimum mileage out of your car depends on some good driving practices and simple rules.
Getting optimum mileage out of your car depends on some good driving practices and simple rules.
Getting optimum mileage out of your car depends on some good driving practices and simple rules.

At a time, when petrol and diesel prices are increasing at a fast pace, every ounce of fuel is precious. Getting the optimum mileage is every driver's wish, but only a few can squeeze that out. However, there are a few tried and tested practices that should be maintained in an order to achieve optimum mileage.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI drive review: Rockstar sedan with a need to lead)

Here are the best practices you should follow if you want to aim to achieve optimum fuel efficiency out of your vehicle. This would not only save your hard-earned money but will give your engine a better lifespan as well.

Keep the car lightweight

The lighter the car is, the more mileage it will return. Ditching unnecessary accessories, keeping the boot storage clean in order to get the fuel gauge stable. The more weight you put on your vehicle, the more it consumes fuel, putting pressure on your wallet.

Keep tyre pressure optimum

Driving the car with optimum tyre pressure can create a huge difference in your monthly fuel bill. Reduced tyre pressure means increased traction and friction enhancing fuel consumption. Over-inflated tyres mean a lower fuel consumption, but at the cost of a lower grip. Hence, the tyres should be inflated at the manufacturer-recommended levels to get the best mileage out of the engine.

Good driving habit

Driving habit plays a crucial role in getting the best mileage out of a car. Smooth acceleration, clutch pressing and braking along with precision gear shifting always help in getting the optimum mileage. Rough acceleration and sudden braking might be fun, but impacts fuel efficiency adversely. A car consumes more fuel in lower gears when accelerating. Hence, if the engine is not pulling, shift down instead of pressing the accelerator.

Make trips judiciously

Two short trips will consume more fuel than one longer one. This is as the car consumes extra fuel whenever the engine is started. Hence, it is best to make trips as judiciously as possible to keep the fuel efficiency at an optimum level. Besides fuel, this strategy saves time as well. Also, plan your route before hitting roads. Taking the congested route will result in more fuel consumption than a lesser traffic one.

Keep your car clean

Keeping the car clean not only helps in a good visual appearance but also helps in getting optimum mileage. Dirty or clogged air filters or oil filters should be changed periodically. Also, a serviced engine makes sure optimum mileage for the car. Apart from that, the shiny exterior enhances aerodynamic efficiency, which eventually results in better mileage.

Kill the ignition while at long signal

An idling car burns fuel without going anywhere. Hence, if you are at a signal that is taking longer to go green, it is best to switch the engine off. Also, the auto start-stop technology helps in such a situation.

Keep windows up

Aerodynamics play a crucial role in a vehicle's fuel efficiency. On the contrary to popular belief, open windows at high speeds impact fuel efficiency adversely and result in the vehicle consuming more fuel.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2022, 05:08 PM IST
TAGS: car mileage fuel efficiency cars
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city