How to get the optimum mileage out of your car? Here are few useful tips

At a time, when petrol and diesel prices are increasing at a fast pace, every ounce of fuel is precious. Getting the optimum mileage is every driver's wish, but only a few can squeeze that out. However, there are a few tried and tested practices that should be maintained in an order to achieve optimum mileage.

Here are the best practices you should follow if you want to aim to achieve optimum fuel efficiency out of your vehicle. This would not only save your hard-earned money but will give your engine a better lifespan as well.

Keep the car lightweight

The lighter the car is, the more mileage it will return. Ditching unnecessary accessories, keeping the boot storage clean in order to get the fuel gauge stable. The more weight you put on your vehicle, the more it consumes fuel, putting pressure on your wallet.

Keep tyre pressure optimum

Driving the car with optimum tyre pressure can create a huge difference in your monthly fuel bill. Reduced tyre pressure means increased traction and friction enhancing fuel consumption. Over-inflated tyres mean a lower fuel consumption, but at the cost of a lower grip. Hence, the tyres should be inflated at the manufacturer-recommended levels to get the best mileage out of the engine.

Good driving habit

Driving habit plays a crucial role in getting the best mileage out of a car. Smooth acceleration, clutch pressing and braking along with precision gear shifting always help in getting the optimum mileage. Rough acceleration and sudden braking might be fun, but impacts fuel efficiency adversely. A car consumes more fuel in lower gears when accelerating. Hence, if the engine is not pulling, shift down instead of pressing the accelerator.

Make trips judiciously

Two short trips will consume more fuel than one longer one. This is as the car consumes extra fuel whenever the engine is started. Hence, it is best to make trips as judiciously as possible to keep the fuel efficiency at an optimum level. Besides fuel, this strategy saves time as well. Also, plan your route before hitting roads. Taking the congested route will result in more fuel consumption than a lesser traffic one.

Keep your car clean

Keeping the car clean not only helps in a good visual appearance but also helps in getting optimum mileage. Dirty or clogged air filters or oil filters should be changed periodically. Also, a serviced engine makes sure optimum mileage for the car. Apart from that, the shiny exterior enhances aerodynamic efficiency, which eventually results in better mileage.

Kill the ignition while at long signal

An idling car burns fuel without going anywhere. Hence, if you are at a signal that is taking longer to go green, it is best to switch the engine off. Also, the auto start-stop technology helps in such a situation.

Keep windows up

Aerodynamics play a crucial role in a vehicle's fuel efficiency. On the contrary to popular belief, open windows at high speeds impact fuel efficiency adversely and result in the vehicle consuming more fuel.

