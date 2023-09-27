Honda Elevate SUV accessories and packages detailed

Honda Elevate is the automaker's latest product in the Indian car market. With this new SUV, the Japanese car brand aims to grab a sizeable chunk of the ever-growing utility vehicle segment in the country market. Besides the SUV being available in 10 different exterior colour options including seven single-tone and three dual-tone shades, Honda is offering a host of accessories through various packages for the Elevate. With these accessories, Honda is officially offering different personalisation options for its new SUV in the Indian market.

Buyers of the Honda Elevate SUV can opt for different accessories, which can be purchased as a package or individually from the authorised Honda dealers. The automaker is offering three different packages comprising various accessories, which are Basic, Signature and Armour.

Here are the accessory packages detailed below.

Honda Elevate: Basic kit

Honda Elevate's Basic kit package offers accessories like a bucket mat, floor mat, mudguard, car care kit, emergency hammer and a special Honda logo embossed keychain. This package has a total of six accessories.

Honda Elevate: Signature package

The Signature package for the Honda Elevate SUV comes with eleven different accessories, which include front under spoiler, side under spoiler, rear lower garnish, front grille chrome garnish, rear lower chrome garnish, fog lamp chrome garnish, tail lamp chrome garnish, tailgate chrome garnish, front fender chrome garnish, door mirror chrome garnish, door visor with chrome and quarter pillar chrome garnish. The host of chrome garnish elements enhances the overall styling of the SUV.

Honda Elevate: Armor package

The Honda SUV also comes available with an Armor package that includes accessories such as a side protector, front bumper corner protector, rear bumper corner protector, door edge garnish, tailgate entry guard and door handle protector. This host of thick black plastic cladding and chrome garnished elements has been designed to give the SUV a bold look as well as to protect the vehicle from minor scratches. The Armor package consists of six different accessories.

Honda Elevate: All accessories

Besides choosing the three different packages, Honda Elevate SUV buyers can opt to purchase individual accessories as well. The automaker's official website lists a total of 34 different accessories. Besides the packages, there are accessories like cushion headrests, ventilated seat top cover with massager, TPMS, dash camera, anti-fog film, body cover, footlight, step illumination with Elevate nomenclature, steering wheel cover etc. Also, there are different types of seat covers available for the SUV.

First Published Date: