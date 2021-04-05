The global microchip crisis has hit the auto industry hard enough to impact the entire ecosystem including supply chains, productions, dispatch. It seems, Honda Cars India's popular midsize sedan Honda City too has suffered the hit. The Honda City has slipped to the fifth spot in the bestselling executive sedan list in the Indian market in March 2021.

Honda City's sales in March 21 have dropped 68% on an MoM basis to 815 units, as compared to 2,524 units sold in February 2021, when it was the bestselling executive sedan in the country, beating rivals like Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, etc. However, Honda City has witnessed a 4% YoY sales growth last month, as it registered 786 units in the same month a year ago.

Hyundai Verna in March 2021, took the top position to become India's best-selling executive sedan with 2,778 units sold. The sedan registered a whopping 211% YoY and 36% MoM growth in sales last month. It sold 893 units in March 2020 and 2047 units in February 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz witnessed a 13% decline in YoY sales and 8% growth in MoM numbers. The midsize sedan sold 1,628 units in March 2021, as compared to 1,863 units in the same month a year ago, and 1,510 units in February 2021.

Among other models, Skoda Rapid was the third best-selling executive sedan in the country in March 2021 with 903 units sold last month. It registered 402% YoY and 47% MoM growth in march 2021, as it retailed 180 units in March 2021 and 614 units in February 2021.

Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Vento are the two other models in the segment that were positioned in the fourth and sixth spots respectively. Toyota Yaris outsold Honda City in March 2021, as it recorded 871 units last month. On the other hand, Volkswagen Vento sold 137 units in March 2021.