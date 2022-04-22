Honda City Hybrid to Mercedes C-Class: Upcoming cars to launch in India in May

From Jeep India to Mercedes-Benz, at least four carmakers are going to launch new models in India next month. Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai too are likely to announce launch of facelift versions of its Brezza and Venue SUVs.After

After a busy April, May is going to be another busy month for carmakers with a list of launches expected in India. While some of the carmakers have already confirmed dates, few others will announce official date for the launch of their upcoming cars in India soon. As of now, around four models are expected to hit Indian markets in May. The number could be higher with more expected launches from India's two largest carmakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor.

Here is a look at the upcoming cars in India in May

Honda Cars India recently unveiled the upcoming City Hybrid sedan in India. The launch of the Honda City Hybrid, which is going to be the first proper hybrid car in its segment, is expected to take place early next month. Honda has started production of Honda City Hybrid. It has already rolled out the first unit from the assembly lines of the Japanese carmaker's facility in Tapukara, located in Rajasthan.

The Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl. It offers three drive modes which include all-electric, hybrid and engine power. The Honda City Hybrid is powered by two motors which are paired with its 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine. The engine can generate maximum output of 117 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will launch the 2022 C-Class in India on May 10. Mercedes has already opened bookings for existing Mercedes-Benz car owners till April 30 and will be opened for customers at large from May 1 onwards. The booking amount for the latest Mercedes C-Class is at ₹50,000.

The 2022 Mercedes C-Class will be available in three variants - C200, C220d, and the top-end C300d. It will take on key rival BMW 3-Series in its segment.

Kia EV6

South Korean carmaker Kia will enter the electric vehicle segment in India with the launch of its high-end premium electric crossover EV6 next month. Kia has announced that it will open the bookings for the electric model on May 26. For now, Kia India will bring this EV through the CBU route and will offer only 100 units.

The EV6, which Kia says is its most hi-tech car ever made, offers a range of 425 kms. It was recently spotted testing on Indian roads. Armed with a powerful 77.4 kWh battery back, the EV6 GT variant is capable of producing maximum output of 320 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque. It will take on Hyundai upcoming EV Ioniq 5 which is also expected to launch in India at a later date.

Skoda Kushaq Monet Carlo Edition

Skoda is going to launch the Monte Carlo edition of its flagship SUV Kushaq on May 9. The SUV will look slightly different from the regular Kushaq models due to its black badging instead of chrome to offer a more sporty appeal. It will also have different alloy wheels and Monte Carlo badging at the front.

Skoda is likely to offer Kushaq Monte Carlo with the same engines. The 1.0-litre petrol engine can generate 115 bhp of power, while the 1.5-litre unit can generate 150bhp.

Expected launches and unveilings

Among other carmakers who are expected to launch new cars in May are Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor and Toyota Motor. While Maruti Suzuki may launch the facelift version of the Vitara Brezza sub-compact SUV later in May, Hyundai too is set to drive in Brezza's rival Venue with its facelift version. Besides these two models, Maruti and Toyota are also likely to introduce the CNG versions of the recently launched premium hatchbacks Baleno and Glanza.

