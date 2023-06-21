Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) combines a host of softwares and hardwares to enhance a vehicle's overall safety
Here are the most affordable cars in India that come equipped with ADAS
Honda City is one of the most appealing and affordable ADAS equipped cars in India
Tata Safari is one of the affordable cars in India that come with ADAS
Safari's sibling model Tata Harrier too comes with the same ADAS package
Both Tata Safari and Harrier get 360 degree camera, reverse parking camera, multiple sensors and six airbags along with ADAS
MG Hector is a feature packed car and one of them is the ADAS suite
MG Astor too gets ADAS suite and most interestingly a personal assistant
Mahindra too offers ADAS suite in its flagship XUV700 SUV
Toyota Innova Hycross too comes with an ADAS suite that bundles host of safety oriented features