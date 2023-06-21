ADAS is a suite of advanced features making driving safer and convenient

Published Jun 21, 2023

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) combines a host of softwares and hardwares to enhance a vehicle's overall safety

Here are the most affordable cars in India that come equipped with ADAS

Honda City is one of the most appealing and affordable ADAS equipped cars in India

Tata Safari is one of the affordable cars in India that come with ADAS

Safari's sibling model Tata Harrier too comes with the same ADAS package

Both Tata Safari and Harrier get 360 degree camera, reverse parking camera, multiple sensors and six airbags along with ADAS

MG Hector is a feature packed car and one of them is the ADAS suite

MG Astor too gets ADAS suite and most interestingly a personal assistant

Mahindra too offers ADAS suite in its flagship XUV700 SUV

Toyota Innova Hycross too comes with an ADAS suite that bundles host of safety oriented features
