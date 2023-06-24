Honda Cars announces monsoon service camp. Free checks, parts discounts & more

Honda Cars India has announced the start of its nationwide monsoon service camp across all authorised dealerships in the country. The monsoon service camp is being held between June 19-30, 2023, and brings free vehicle checks and discounts on select spare parts for Honda customers. Furthermore, customers can get their car evaluated for the best exchange price, the company said in a statement.

Under the service camp, Honda customers can avail of the free 32-point car check and top wash. There are attractive schemes on parts including the wiper blade and rubber, tyres and battery, and door rubber seal. The monsoon camp also offers services like headlamp cleaning, front windshield cleaning and underbody anti-rust coating.

Speaking about the initiative, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales - Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “As a company that is committed to offering enhanced experience to our customers, our extensive dealer network is geared up to organize this monsoon check-up camp. Supported by trained professionals, the initiative will take care of all necessary checks and ensure a safe and hassle-free driving experience throughout the monsoon season. We urge our customers to visit their nearest dealerships to avail of these benefits."

The monsoon service camp extends to old and new Honda customers alike

Honda is also taking the opportunity to allow customers to experience Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology, branded as Honda Sensing during the monsoon service camp. Customers can experience the same by test-driving the Honda City facelift that gets the safety feature on petrol and hybrid versions. Honda presently has two cars on sale - Amaze and City - and is now gearing up to introduce the Elevate SUV which was unveiled earlier this month.

The Honda Elevate is expected to be a new turnaround product for the company competing in the highly aggressive compact SUV segment. The Elevate will cater to domestic and international markets with the model made and exported from India. The upcoming SUV will come with ADAS, while power will come from the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmission options. The Elevate is scheduled for launch in September this year.

