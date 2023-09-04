Honda Cars customers can now avail fuel rewards via loyalty program

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 04, 2023

Honda Cars India has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) for this

The fuel reward loyalty program will be available to customers using Honda Connect

The fuel reward loyalty program goes live from September 4

Customers can enrol for 'HP Pay' application through 'Fuel Pay' option in Honda Connect app

 Check product page

They will receive HP Pay reward points on fuel purchase from HPCL fuel stations

Additional 25% fuel reward points will be credited over and above HP Pay reward points

Customers will be required to provide their registered mobile number during refueling

Accumulated loyalty points can be redeemed into wallet balance

These can also be converted into Paycode to purchase fuel at HPCL stations
