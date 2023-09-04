Honda Cars customers can now avail fuel rewards via loyalty program

Honda Cars India has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) for this
The fuel reward loyalty program will be available to customers using Honda Connect
The fuel reward loyalty program goes live from September 4
Customers can enrol for 'HP Pay' application through 'Fuel Pay' option in Honda Connect app
They will receive HP Pay reward points on fuel purchase from HPCL fuel stations
Additional 25% fuel reward points will be credited over and above HP Pay reward points
Customers will be required to provide their registered mobile number during refueling
Accumulated loyalty points can be redeemed into wallet balance
These can also be converted into Paycode to purchase fuel at HPCL stations