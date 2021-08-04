Honda Amaze facelift to launch on August 18; bookings are now open. Details here

Honda Amaze has been a key product in the company's India portfolio and the compact sedan is now all set to be unleashed in a facelift version. Honda Cars India on Wednesday informed that the new Amaze will launch in the country on August 18 and that pre-launch booking window for the car is now open for a token amount of ₹21,000 at dealerships and for ₹5,000 on the company's online sales platform.

The compact car is currently in its second generation and it competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo. With updated Amaze, Honda is aiming to take the game up in this highly competitive segment.

The new Honda Amaze comes with an updated exterior and interior. As the image revealed by the Japanese car brand shows, the car gets a largely identical design as the outgoing model. However, front and rear bumpers will come with a revised appearance. The front grille too would get a new styling. New alloy wheel designs too are visible. An updated LED projector headlamp and LED taillight too would be there.

Inside the cabin, expect the new Honda Amaze to come with an updated seat and upholstery materials. Apart from that, expect some additional features inside the cabin. The automaker claims, the new Amaze will offer more premiumness and style.

While exterior and interior receive minor changes, the new Amaze is likely to retain same engine and transmission options. In that case, it will be available with a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. Transmission options would include both manual and CVT units for both fuel options.

Talking about the launch of the new Amaze, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said that since its debut in 2013, Honda Amaze has sold 4.5 lakh units in India. "The new Amaze becomes even more premium, stylish and sophisticated. We are approaching the upcoming festive season with a fully refreshed line-up and hope to create fresh excitement in the market," Goel further added.