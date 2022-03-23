HT Auto
Govt to make sure one toll plaza within 60 km radius, says Nitin Gadkari

In case there are multiple toll plazas within 60 km radius on highways, only one will remain active, while the others will be closed within next three months.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2022, 04:25 PM
Multiple toll plazas result in slower traffic on highways. (PTI)
Multiple toll plazas result in slower traffic on highways.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that there should be one toll plaza within a 60 km radius on national highways and he will ensure the norms are fully implemented in the next three months. He also said that in case, there are multiple toll plazas on highways within a 60 km radius, he will make sure the other ones are closed.

(Also Read: This company sets up over 5,000 EV chargers across India in four years)

"I will ensure that there will be only one toll plaza within 60 km and if there's a second toll plaza, then it will be shut in the next three months," Gadkari said, replying to a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the demands for grants pertaining to his ministry. he also said that people residing near the toll plazas will be able to get passes with the use of Aadhar cards.

Multiple toll plazas often result in a slower speed of vehicles on roads. Removal of multiple toll plazas in a 60 km radius on the highways would help in reducing the congestion.

Meanwhile, speaking about the infrastructure development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, Nitin Gadkari said that around 1,000 people are currently working on the Zojila tunnel project. 

"In Jammu and Kashmir projects worth 7,000 crores are underway. About 1,000 people are working inside the Zojila tunnel at -8 degrees celsius," Gadkari said. He further said that work on the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway work has begun. "By end of this year, we'll be able to reach Mumbai from Srinagar in 20 hours and the distance between Delhi and Amritsar will be covered in four hours," Gadkari further added.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2022, 03:38 PM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari highway
