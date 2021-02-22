After tweaking the lineup of the Figo, Freestyle, and the Aspire, Ford India now plans to rejig the variant lineup of its popular Ford EcoSport SUV. Previously, the company slashed prices of EcoSport SUV in India and along with that, the Titanium trim was updated with a sunroof among several other new features. In the new updates, a studio image of the new Ecosport SE has surfaced on the internet ahead of its official launch.

As the image suggests, the upcoming EcoSport SE will get some noticeable updates among which include a revised tailgate. The number plate slot has been repositioned, it has moved up from the bumper to the centre of the tailgate. Another prominent update at the rear section of the car includes the omission of the spare wheel which is the signature design element of the Ford EcoSport.

Ford has also updated the number plate area with a chrome garnish, in addition to that, the rear bumper now gets a silver faux plate surrounded by black cladding. As seen in the existing car, the tailgate opens/closes sideways. Save for these changes, the rest of the design details remain unchanged. It still makes use of silver roof rails, projector headlamps, bumper-mounted fog lamps, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rain-sensing wipers, navigation, cruise control, and a sunroof among others.

For the record, this styling revision is in sync with the EcoSport's international models which are manufactured and exported from the country. What's yet to be seen is where the upcoming variant will be placed in the lineup.

More updates to be revealed soon.