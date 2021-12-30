Five cars we want to see in India in 2022. But won't

The Indian automotive space in 2021 saw several watershed moments. From a large number of luxury electric vehicles being launched to Hyundai driving in the first of several promised N Line models, Tata Motors launching the Tigor EV for individual buyer, MG Motor bringing AI assistant technology and Maruti driving in the updated Celerio which is now touted as the country's most fuel-efficient vehicle.

And while the growing preference for SUV body type is expected to remain, there are also clear signs that preference for personal mobility options as a whole will only grow in the new year.

Globally, several key models across passenger vehicle segments were either driven out or are all set for debut. Cutting through new boundaries of technological innovations, some of the models have created a bigger buzz than others. Here's taking a look at five such vehicles that we would love to see and drive here but are unlikely to come to India, in 2022 or ever at all.

GM Hummer EV

File photo of 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

General Motors failed to make a mark in India and it has been quite a while since it packed up and shipped out. Globally though, it remains one of the largest automotive brands and is now determined to play the electric game with determination. The Hummer EV forms a big part of plans. Launched in the US in the month of April, the Hummer EV is available in four different trims – EV2, EV 2X, EV 3X, and Edition 1.

The electric version of Hummer is a rebirth of a vehicle that was once seen as a massive status symbol before fading away due to its notorious reputation of sipping fuel by the galleons. Now powered with battery, the Hummer is making some very serious claims. It remains a vehicle with a massive road presence but also gets contemporary touches like LED lights, 13.4-inch horizontally oriented touchscreen and 14-speaker Bose Centerpoint audio system.

But its biggest claim to fame could well be its drive credentials. There's 1,000 hp for the taking and this vehicle can hit 100 kmph from standstill in just 3.5 seconds. This is also amazing because the vehicle weighs a little over 4,000 kilos. A staggering 15,500 Nm of torque also reflects why the Hummer is still a beast.

But this beast has a clean heart. GM is reportedly packing a powerful 200 kWh battery pack at the core of the Hummer EV. This is double of what Tesla offers at present. Called Ultium batteries, these could help the EV go close to 650 kms before needing a recharge.

Tesla Cybertruck

Cybertruck is the most awaited product from Tesla.

Tesla has been keeping its Indian fans and automotive enthusiasts waiting. There is still no word if Tesla would enter Indian shores with its first model, possibly Model 3 but that shouldn't deter us from imagining what it would be like to have the Cybertruck here.

Cybertruck is the most awaited product from Tesla. First showcased in November of 2019, it has suffered several delays and is likely to make its debut by second quarter of 2022. But the wait may be worth it for those who have already pre-booked the vehicle.

Tesla says Cybertruck is an EV that has the capabilities of a pick-up and the performance of a sports car. It will be offered with single motor, dual motor and tri-motor options. This last option, Tesla claims, will help Cybertruck sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. But if it is a marathon run and not a dash, there's stamina too.

The tri-motor Cybertruck claims to have a range in excess of 800 kms while the single motor model reportedly goes 400 kms before needing to be plugged in.

As for specs, Cybertruck offers around 800 hp and 1,300 Nm of torque.

Lucid Air

A four-door battery-powered sedan, Lucid Air can turn heads by its sheer exterior styling.

Yes, it is another electric vehicle and no, it isn't coming to India. But going by the looks and specs, we sure won't mind having it here.

A four-door battery-powered sedan, Lucid Air can turn heads by its sheer exterior styling. While Lucid Air Dream range offers 933 hp and can go 835 kms on a single charge, there is also a performance version that offers 1,111 hp and claims to hit 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds. The performance version has an estimated range of 750 kms while the figure is slightly higher for the more conventional version.

Oh, and at present, the model is completely sold out in the US.

Honda Civic Si

Honda Civic Si

Say hello to a car that has been referred to by many as the most 'fun-to-drive’ product from Honda in recent times.

With a 1.5-litre four cylinder turbo engine under the hood, here's a sedan that claims to offer a sporty experience to drivers. There's 205 hp and 260 Nm of peak torque, and with only a manual gearbox, it is tailor made for the purists and the enthusiasts.

In India though, the Civic was discontinued earlier this year and it would be a safe assumption that it won't be brought back in any form. Not in 2022 anyway.

Ford Bronco

2021 Ford Bronco sports utility vehicle (SUV)

With the announcement of Ford's India exit earlier this year, it is quite unlikely for the car makar to introduced any new model in the market here. And thus, it is safe to assume that Ford Bronco might not hit the Indian roads.

The Bronco SUV has garnered a lot of attention and bookings in the US and Canada with more than 190,000 reservations till June. The Bronco family includes vehicles with the classic two-door and the first-ever four-door 4X4 versions. The four-wheel drive Bronco also aims to take on one of the key players in the US market - the Jeep Wrangler.

The Ford Bronco SUVs will be available in two powertrain options. The petrol 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 engine, which can produce 310 horsepower and 542 Nm of torque, while the 2.3-litre EcoBoost is targeted to deliver four-cylinder torque of 420 Nm with an expected 270 horsepower.