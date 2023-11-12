Diwali 2023: The “Patakha” new car launches in 2023 so far 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 12, 2023

2023 has been a year of some of the most anticipated car launches that managed to score big on performance and volumes

This Diwali, we take a look at the top new car launches in India so far that have managed to leave a mark

The sedan resurgence saw the new-gen Hyundai Verna arrive and lead the way with a comfort & feature-loaded cabin, peppy engines & a quirky design

The Citroen C3 Aircross compact SUV is attractive with a much lower price tag than rivals and the 5- & 7-seater variants bringing some novelty to the segment

Nearly all-new, the Tata Safari & Harrier facelifts arrived with comprehensive upgrades. Even the Tata Nexon range received a similar update this year

The Honda Elevate arrived late to the compact SUV segment but is quickly proving to be a trusted option with its appealing design, feature-laden cabin and aggressive pricing

The Hyundai Exter is the brand’s smallest SUV and brings quirky styling, several segment-first features and a spacious interior

A long wait finally ended with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door arriving this year as the capable, no-nonsense, lightweight 4x4 off-roader 

Maruti Suzuki further expanded its SUV lineup with the Fronx based on the Baleno, which looks stylish and brings back the Boosterjet turbo petrol engine 
The MG Comet arrived as the most affordable electric car on sale in India but its compact proportions and roomy cabin bring more attention to the little EV
