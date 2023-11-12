Diwali 2023: The “Patakha” new car launches in 2023 so far 

2023 has been a year of some of the most anticipated car launches that managed to score big on performance and volumes
This Diwali, we take a look at the top new car launches in India so far that have managed to leave a mark
The sedan resurgence saw the new-gen Hyundai Verna arrive and lead the way with a comfort & feature-loaded cabin, peppy engines & a quirky design
The Citroen C3 Aircross compact SUV is attractive with a much lower price tag than rivals and the 5- & 7-seater variants bringing some novelty to the segment
Nearly all-new, the Tata Safari & Harrier facelifts arrived with comprehensive upgrades. Even the Tata Nexon range received a similar update this year
The Honda Elevate arrived late to the compact SUV segment but is quickly proving to be a trusted option with its appealing design, feature-laden cabin and aggressive pricing
The Hyundai Exter is the brand’s smallest SUV and brings quirky styling, several segment-first features and a spacious interior
A long wait finally ended with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door arriving this year as the capable, no-nonsense, lightweight 4x4 off-roader
Maruti Suzuki further expanded its SUV lineup with the Fronx based on the Baleno, which looks stylish and brings back the Boosterjet turbo petrol engine