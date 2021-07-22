Driving in rainy conditions is not very safe always as it comes with potential risks. Many mishaps take place while driving or riding in the rain. But a manhole cover blowing under a car is certainly not something that happens often. (Also Read: This custom Fiat 500 is a 'three-wheeler' with four wheels) This is exactly what happened in Hungary recently. The incident damaged a Fiat Punto hatchback badly. The Fiat hatchback was driving along a residential road and while passing over a manhole, the lid suddenly lifts up and slammed the underbody of the car.

The force of the impact momentarily lifts the car up onto its two wheels before it slammed onto the pavement. Also, the impact was enough to deploy the airbags inside the car's cabin.

The video of this whole incident was shared on a social platform. According to a user, the storm drain and sewer network couldn't handle the water pressure below the road. This resulted in the manhole cover being lifted up. It has been revealed that the engine was hit and damaged seriously by the manhole cover.

However, it is not clear what happened to the car's occupants. It is also unknown what was the fate of the car after the incident. If the engine was damaged, in that case, the owner of the car would probably have had to arrange for a towing vehicle.

Such an incident where a manhole cover is hitting the underbody of a vehicle is not common. But it has been seen several times that unmarked speed breakers or open manholes without cover damaged the underbody of small cars or two-wheelers.