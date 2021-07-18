This custom Fiat 500 is a 'three-wheeler' with four wheels

Creativity has no boundaries when it comes to tuning a vehicle. This holds true as this Fiat 500 that has been turned into a ‘three-wheeler’, although retaining its four wheels. A German company called Ellenator is behind this weird but unique creation.

Ellenator is modifying vehicles to make them suitable for 16-year-olds who want to drive as reports say these altered vehicles will be classified under the three-wheel vehicle class L5e. Under German law, anyone who is 16 or older can drive three-wheeled motor vehicles classified under the former category unsupervised and should have a maximum design speed of 45 kmph. The company is changing cars like Volkswagen Polo, Seat Ibiza, Fiat 500 and Skoda Fabia for an approximate amount of $7,000 to make these suitable for the teens.

The engine of this vehicle can generate a maximum speed of 20 hp. (Ellenator)

The company started this by replacing the standard rear axle with a new one that comprises a pair of 14-inch wheels located a few inches away. This new set of wheels is then fit into a modified section of the trunk and the standard wheel arches are filled with sheet metal. The engine is also revised in such a way so that the power created by the vehicle remains restricted to 20 hp only. These skilful modifications turn the car into an apparent three-wheeler for teenagers.

Ellenator also has the provision to change the vehicle back to its original state once the owner attains the legal age of unsupervised driving that is 18 in Germany.

Earlier, it has been reported that a Honda Civic was modified with a bicycle that could be pedalled by two people when the vehicle was taken on the roads. This zero-emission bicycle car had a maximum speed of just 3.2 kmph.