Electric vehicles to flying car: Honda plans big for Tokyo Auto Show

Japanese auto giant plans to make global debut of at least three new electric concept vehicles, an electric scooter and a flying car at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Show to be held at Japan's capital city from October 26. Honda has announced its showcase portfolio at its pavilion which will have Honda DREAM LOOP as its theme, expressing Honda's dream-based mobility. Here is a quick look at some of the key models to be showcased by the auto giant based out of the host country this year.

This concept electric vehicle is a two-seater, four-wheel microcar that uses Cooperative Intelligence (CI) and autonomous driving technology primarily for last mile connectivity or short errands. It is aimed at customers who 'are in situations that tend to limit mobility, such as when there is no public transportation or when people experience difficulty in walking a long distance".

Sustainia-C Concept

This is a four-seater electric concept model.Honda says the Sustainia-C concept is made with reused acrylic resin, and was developed with the aim of preserving the global environment and enjoying the joy of free movement into the future through resource circulation. The name Sustainia-C comes from its sustainable character. The design of the car seems a lot similar to the Honda E electric car.

Honda Specialty Sports Concept

With the spread of electrification and autonomous driving technology to achieve carbon neutrality, this four-wheel electric sports concept model is expecte to attract a lot of eyeballs at the Tokyo Auto Show. In Honda's own words, the electric sports car concept will offer 'pure joy of driving' and ‘transcend the constraints of time, even in the era of electrification and the popularisation of automated driving technology’.

SC e: Concept

This electric concept two-wheeler will come with swappable battery technology. The concept electric scooter uses two replaceable batteries, called Honda Mobile Power Pack e:, as its power source. Honda claims the battery provides smooth and powerful driving that is unique to electric scooters, making everyday transportation more comfortable.

HondaJet/Honda eVTOL

One of the biigest attractions at the Honda pavilion will be this flying car. The eVTOL is a full-scale model of the small business jet Honda Jet Elite II. eVTOL refers to electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. This year's Honda eVTOL exhibit includes a one-fifth size mock-up model, power gas turbine engine, and hybrid system.

