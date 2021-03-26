Indian auto industry and the consumers are finally opening up to electric vehicles. Several automakers like Tata Motors, Mahindra, MG Motor, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar have already introduced their electric car offerings in the domestic market. Another host of carmakers are rushing in to launch their zero-emission cars in the country in near future.

As the prices of motor fuels like petrol and diesel have crossed the ₹90 mark and about to cross ₹100 the electric vehicles are becoming more mainstream for discussion. Despite several carmakers already launched their EVs in India, the country is yet to have a wide range of offerings in the segment.

Here are a few electric cars that we would like to see launching in the Indian car market in near future.