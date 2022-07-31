Drunk driving in UK? You could face a year in jail or a fine up to ₹2.4 lakh

The UK government has mandated strict punishments for those who are caught driving in an inebriated state.

UK government has taken stringent measures to curb the menace of drunk driving. If caught drunk driving, the offender may face a year of jail term or a fine of an amount that is equivalent to ₹2.4 lakh in Indian currency. He or she could be banned from driving as well. The UK government has laid down strict punishments for those who are caught driving in an inebriated state.

For the drivers who are caught drunk above the legal limit or unfit through drink, they may land up in jail for three months or a fine of ₹2.41 lakh fine. The driver might be handed a driving ban as well. In case the traffic police catch someone who is driving or attempting to do so while being drunk above the legal limit or deemed unfit, he or she might be handed a six-month jail term or an unlimited fine amount. The violators might be handed a 12-month driving ban and three years if convicted twice in ten years.

Refusal to cooperate with cops for breath inspection may attract a six-month jail term or an unlimited fine. It could also lead to a driving ban for at least a year. Causing death by careless driving under the influence of alcohol could result in a 14-year jail term, an unlimited fine or a two-year driving ban.

