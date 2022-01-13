Detroit Auto Show returns in September after two-year hiatus

Detroit Auto Show is all set to make a comeback in the global automotive event calendar this year. The key automotive event in the US was last held in January 2019 before being cancelled consecutively for two years because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Organizers for the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) have announced the event for this year will happen in September.

The 2022 Detroit Auto Show will run from 14th September through 25th September. Press and tech days will be on 14th and 15th September, while there will be a Charity preview on 16th September. The show will be open to the public on 17th September.

The organisers have said that this year the Detroit Auto Show will take place in both indoor and outdoor formats. While the indoor activities will be there at the Huntington Place convention centre, outdoor displays will take place around downtown Detroit.

In 2020, the organisers planned to move the show to June. However, it was finally cancelled. Later the organisers planned for September 2021 but that too got cancelled. Instead, it was replaced with the six-day Motor Bella event 20 miles outside Detroit.

The auto industry witnessed the cancellation of several global events in the last two years due to the pandemic and Detroit Auto Show were among them. Apart from that Paris Motor Show, Geneva Motor Show too were cancelled.

This year, Delhi Auto Expo too has been cancelled. The biennial automotive event was supposed to take place in February this year. However, the event was cancelled due to the pandemic in order to avoid congestion at the venue. The last time the Delhi Auto Expo took place was in February 2020.