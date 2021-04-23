Citroen on Friday announced that it has commenced the deliveries of its new C5 Aircross SUV in the Indian market. The car was launched in the Indian market earlier this month at a starting price of ₹29.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has also announced a new 'Citroën Future Sure' plans for its customers in India. Under this scheme, the interested customers can purchase a Citroën with a monthly payment of ₹49,999. The package also includes features such as Routine Maintenance, Extended Warranty, Roadside assistance and on-road financing for up to 5 years.

(Also Read: Citroen C5 vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson: Which one should you buy)

Commenting on start of deliveries, Mr. Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Citroën India, said, “The new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV embodies all the elements of the Citroën Advanced Comfort program. This ties up very well with our brand ethos of Citroën 360 degree comfort to enhance the overall customer experience."

The new SUV has been launched with four schemes – Pearl White, Tijuca Blue, Cumulus Grey and Perla Nera Black. These colours are available in both full body colour and dual-tone options. The SUV is assembled at the company's plant in Thiruvallur, near Chennai.

“We are focused on improving the well-being of people by the seamless customer experience, human-centricity and how well we are integrated digitally through our La Maison Citroën phygital network. Through our disruptive products and services, we are challenging the status-quo and reinventing the car buying and distribution model in India. With over 1000 pre-bookings till date, the C5 Aircross is clearly one of the most anticipated SUVs in India and we are looking forward to our journey in India," Bouchara added.