Delhi govt asks neighbouring states to do this to control vehicular pollution

Delhi government has asked the neighbouring governments' transport departments not to send old buses in the capital city.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Oct 2022, 14:47 PM
Pollution in Delhi peaks in October and November every year. (PTI)
Pollution in Delhi peaks in October and November every year.

The Delhi government has asked the neighbouring states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, not to deploy old buses in the national capital and also those without a valid pollution certificate. The move comes as part of the Delhi government's attempt to curb vehicular pollution in the national capital. The Delhi transport department officials held a video conference with their counterparts from other neighbouring states to discuss the problem, claims a report by PTI.

(Also Read: Delhi pollution: This concept car literally cleans air around it. Chek out how)

The report cited an official who said that the Delhi transport department had requested its neighbouring peers not to send old buses to Delhi. "We told them they should not send buses older than eight years to the city to help us control the pollution levels. Another request was also made not to send those buses that do not have valid pollution under control certificates (PUCCs)," said a source privy to the development.

The move comes in line with Supreme Court's 2018 ruling, in which the apex court banned the plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than ten years and 15 years, respectively, in the national capital. The mandate also said that vehicles violating the order would be impounded. A National Green Tribunal (NGT) order of 2014 too banned vehicles older than 15 years from being parked in public places.

Incidentally, air pollution usually peaks in the national capital in October and November every year. Keeping an eye on that, the Delhi government is reportedly carrying out a drive to ensure that buses without a valid PUCC do not enter the capital city. An official of the Delhi transport department has said that they have the air pollution data and are carrying out targeted interventions based on that.

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2022, 14:47 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi pollution
