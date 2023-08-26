Daniel Ricciardo to miss Dutch GP after fracturing his hand in a crash during practice

AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo will miss this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after fracturing his left hand Friday in a crash during practice ahead of the Formula One race. The 34-year-old Australian was injured when he crashed into the barriers during the second practice in Zandvoort and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

AlphaTauri said Ricciardo fractured a bone in his left hand and will be replaced by reserve driver Liam Lawson, a 21-year-old New Zealander who is set to make his F1 debut. Lawson finished third in the F2 championship last year.

“It’s really unfortunate and frustrating, but I’ll try to recover as quickly as I can," Ricciardo said. "I wish the team well, and I’m sorry for the change in plans again. It’s a chance for Liam to have a go, and I wish him and the team a strong weekend."

Ricciardo, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, was axed by McLaren at the end of last year but returned to F1 last month to replace Nyck de Vries for the rest of the season.

The second practice session was suspended after just 10 minutes when McLaren driver Oscar Piastri and Ricciardo crashed at the same corner of the high-banking Zandvoort track by the seaside.

Piastri lost control of his McLaren through Turn 3 before slamming into the barriers. Moments later, Ricciardo locked up while braking before following his compatriot into the wall.

“I had already gotten into the corner and then saw Piastri, so it was either hit him or the wall," Ricciardo said. "When I hit the wall, I didn’t have enough time to take my hands off the steering wheel, so the wheel came and hit my hand."

He was pictured leaving with his left arm in a sling, and it is unclear how long Ricciardo will be out for.

After Zandvoort, F1 heads to the Italian GP at Monza and then goes to Singapore two weeks later.

“Obviously, I’d love to get back soon," Ricciardo said. “But I also want to ensure we do things the right way, so I come back strong and competitive."

The 34-year-old Australian won seven F1 races with Red Bull from 2014-18 and one for McLaren at Monza in 2021 during an otherwise unhappy two-year spell with the team.

After an unexpected return to F1 with Red Bull's feeder team, Ricciardo placed 13th at the Hungarian GP and 16th in Belgium for an AlphaTauri team which is last in the constructors' standings with three points.

