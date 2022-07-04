City, Jazz, WR-V among Honda cars with big discounts in July.

Honda Cars India is offering discounts of over ₹ 27,000 on select models and variants in its lineup. Honda City and WR-V are two of the models with highest discount.

Honda Cars India has announced discounts on its cars for July. The company is offering a discount of more than ₹27,000 on five models. The models which will be available on discount include Honda City 5th generation, Honda City 4th generation, Honda Amaze, Honda Jazz and Honda WR-V. The benefits available on all these models till the end of this month.

Honda City (5th Generation)

Honda Cars is offering benefits of up to ₹27,396 on its 5th generation Honda City. The customers will get a benefit of ₹5,000 along with a cash discount of up to ₹5,000 on car exchange. Apart from this, the company will offer Honda customers a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and a Honda to Honda exchange bonus of ₹7,000. Apart from this, customers are also offered a corporate offer of ₹5,000.

Compared to May, the company is offering better discount on Honda WR-V this month. Customers will get a total benefit of up to ₹27,000 on purchases this month. ₹10,000 exchange discount is offered by the company. Along with this, there will be a corporate discount of ₹5,000. Honda customers will get a benefit of ₹5,000 under Loyalty Bonus. At the same time, due to Honda to Honda car exchange bonus, ₹7,000 version will be beneficial.

Honda Jazz

Honda is offering a discount of up to ₹25,000 on its premium hatchback Jazz this month. However, in June this discount was ₹25,947. This month, under the company's car exchange program, customers will get a benefit of ₹10,000. The company offers a Honda to Honda car exchange bonus of ₹7,000 and a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 to customers. Customers will also get a corporate discount of ₹3,000.

Honda City (4th Generation)

The company is offering discounts of up to ₹5,000 on its 4th generation Honda City. In June, these incentives were available for ₹12,000 and in May, ₹20,000. The company is offering a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 to Honda customers. The company is not getting any corporate discount or loyalty bonus on this car.

Honda Amaze

Honda's most luxurious and best-selling sedan Amaze is getting benefits of up to ₹8,000 this month. This includes a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 for Honda customers. Along with this, the company is also offering a benefit of ₹3,000 under car exchange bonus. However, customers will not be offered a corporate discount like the Honda City 4th generation.

