Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback for Europe revealed with different design, 320 km range

French automaker Citroen has revealed its new e-C3 electric hatchback for the European market, which looks a whole lot different than the one sold in India. While the automaker introduced the E-C3 electric hatchback earlier this year, the e-C3 for Europe shares no resemblance to the India-spec offering and is largely inspired by the Citroen Oli concept revealed last year.

The new Euro-spec 2024 Citroen e-C3 electric hatchback essentially replaces the C3 hatchback sold in Europe since 2002. Entering its fourth generation, the model is now all-electric as the automaker moves to zero emissions. The C3 is the brand’s most popular model in Europe representing 29 per cent of Citroen’s overall European sales volume and the e-C3 aims to take that forward as an all-electric B-segment hatchback.

The 2024 Citroen e-C3 enters as the fourth-generation C3 model that has been on sale in Europe since 2002. It packs a 44 kWh battery with a 320 km range

The 2024 Citroen e-C3 for Europe is based on the heavily modified CC21 platform, which also underpins the E-C3 for India. The styling has moved away from the traditional hatchback design to a more crossover shape with the model growing in proportions as well. The new e-C3 gets a high roofline bringing nearly 30 mm of additional headroom and 20 mm of knee room. The cargo space has also increased to 310 litres with 60:40 split rear seats, up from 300 litres on the predecessor.

The design language is completely different on the e-C3 for Europe. The bolder front gets the Citroen logo taking mainstage with with the new signature LED DRLs flanking either side. The grille is split into two horizontal slats while the bumper gets a central air intake with cuts and creases to incorporate the fog lamps. There’s additional body cladding around the wheel arches, doors and the bumper for a butch look. You also get more premium bits like the pull-type door handles while the rear gets the signature C-shaped detail on the taillights. The electric hatch rides on 17-inch alloy wheels in Europe.

The cabin looks more upmarket and packs more features too with a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit and a Head-up display on the top variants

The cabin gets a two-layered dashboard with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen in the centre, along with a head-up display. There’s also a flat-bottom steering wheel, wireless phone charging, heated side mirrors, auto wipers, and more. Citroen is also offering its advanced Comfort suspension on the new e-C3 as standard for Europe bringing the brand’s famed magic carpet ride to the electric offering.

Power on the 2024 Citroen e-C3 comes from the single electric motor that develops 111 bhp on the front axle. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 11 seconds. Powering the motor is a 44 kWh LFP battery pack that promises a range of up to 320 km (WLTP) on a single charge. The e-C3 is capable of charging with up to 100 kW DC fast charging from 20-80 per cent in just 26 minutes. Meanwhile, a 7 kW charger will take about four hours for the same 20-80 per cent of charge. Like India, the e-C3 for Europe will also get colour-coded interiors, depending on the variant.

The new Euro-spec Citroen e-C3 starts from 23,300 Euros (approx. ₹20.45 lakh), which makes it substantially more expensive than the E-C3 sold in India. The company has also confirmed that a more affordable version will arrive in the UK by 2025 with a range of 200 km, possibly through a smaller battery. It more affordable version will cost 19,990 Euros (approx. ₹17.54 lakh).

