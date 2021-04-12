French carmaker Citroen has unveiled its new C5 X flagship at a global premier today. It is inspired by the CXperience concept car it showcased in 2016. The new flagship will help Citroën to return to the D segment after a gap of four years. Citroen is likely to launch the new model in the second half of the year.

The Citroen C5 X looks more like a wagon than an SUV at first glance. The C5 X is stands 4.81 meters long, 1.87 meters wide and 1.49 meters high with a wheelbase of 2.79 metres that promises enough room for passengers inside.

The design is highlighted by a long bonnet, high waistline and very marked 19-inch wheel arches. It may remind one of the Citroen C4 when looking at the thin and split LED headlights with a stylized grille sitting in the middle. The rear is highlighted by a tapered roof, double spoiler and wraparound light units.

(Also see | More pics of Citroen C5 X SUV)

The cabin gets advanced comfort seats, equipped with special padding, upholstery and texture. Space is also abundant for those who sit in the second row with enough legroom and headroom. It also gets laminated front and rear windows and a large glass panoramic sunroof on top.

The cockpit gets a 12-inch tablet-like infotainment touch screen, four USB-C sockets and wireless charging for the smartphone. It also features wireless Mirror screen function, and is equipped with voice recognition.

The new French flagship will have a large boot space, with 545 litres with all seats up and an even more massive 1,640 litres with all seats down. The motorised tailgate also gets the convenient hands-free function feature.

The C5 X is built on the latest version of the Emp2 platform and shares several components with the C5 Aircross. It is equipped with the carmaker's advanced comfort suspension which the carmaker calls the magic carpet effect seen in the C5 Aircross too.

The C5 X will be launched with two engine options; a petrol unit which has not yet been formalised, and a plug-in hybrid variant. The plug-in hybrid engine will be the same as see in other Citroen and Peugeot models. It is capable of producing 225 HP of power. It is capable of exceeding 50 km in pure electric mode and reach up to a top speed of 135 kmph.