French automaker Citroen is finally ready India launch of its much-awaited flagship SUV C5 Aircross. The premium 5-seater SUV will go on sale in the Indian market from April 7, 2021. Bookings for the SUV have already commenced through online and Citroen's La Maison dealership at a token amount of ₹50,000.

(Watch Here: Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: First drive review)

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be sold in India as a CKD unit. The local assembling of the SUV has already started at the CK Birla plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. Upon launch, the SUV will compete with Volkswagen Tiguan and Jeep Compass. The Citroen C5 Aircross will be available in two variants - Feel and Shine. Expect it to be priced at around ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV gets a chunky and bold design that grabs attention instantly. Also, the car comes with a strong road presence. It gets LED headlamps and taillights, panoramic sunroof in the top-end Shine variant, which are missing in the Feel variant.

Interior of the car is claimed to have been designed to offer best-in-class comfort. As the French automaker claims, no other automaker in India currently talks about the comfort level for the driver and the occupants, but the Citroen C5 Aircross has given a special attention to that.

The spacious cabin gets an array of features including a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, hands-free parking, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and power-adjustable ORVMs. Also, it gets automatic headlamps and wipers, cruise control, keyless entry as standard.

The Citroen C5 Aircross gets three individual seats at the rear that can slide and recline independently. Also, the seats can be folded individually to create more space for occupants or luggage.

The C5 Aircross gets 6 airbags, ESC, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, blind spot monito along with front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, ABS with EBD and TPMs as standard for safety.

The Citroen C5 Aircross gets power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged-diesel engine that churns out 177 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels. The C5 Aircross is claimed to offer an ARAI certified fuel economy of 18.6 kmpl.