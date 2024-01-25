Check out latest spy shots of Kia Clavis. Is an India entry on the cards?

Kia India entered the Indian car market in 2019 with the Seltos and followed it up with models like Carnival, Sonet and Carens. There is a clear focus on SUVs from the Korean brand even as it admits it would also want to create new sub segments within the field of play here. And in that sense, the Kia Clavis could be a potential gamechanger. Latest spy shots from South Korea give a generous look at what this new model is like.

Under the Kia 2.0 strategy, Kia India will focus on growth pillars while also targeting new segment entries. The Clavis could be a step in this direct

Rumours are rife that Kia is looking at expanding its footprint in India further and wants to build on the success of models like Seltos and Sonet. Although the company has not confirmed if the Clavis would eventually make its way here, there could be room for the taking.

Kia India recently filed a patent for the name 'Clavis' which is a strong indication by itself that the model is likely to make its way here and slot itself between Sonet and Seltos SUVs. The sub-4 metre SUV will be distinguished from the Sonet and will be positioned as a lifestyle vehicle with a tougher, SUV-like presence and a boxier design. Spy shots of a camouflaged unit from South Korea indicates that it would be the technical cousin of the Hyundai Exter.

The leaked images confirm that the Clavis will have a compact SUV footprint and upright appearance. It will also have a big glasshouse with slab-sided doors. While most of the car is camouflaged, the photographs show that the Clavis resembles the larger Soul crossover offered internationally. However, the fact that the test mule has MRF tyres is the most obvious indication that it is produced in India.

The SUV has vertically positioned headlamps with a distinct daytime running lamp, and the headlamps themselves are divided into three separate chambers with a jewel-like impression on their reflectors. The back design appears to be comparable to the larger Kia EV9 SUV, with vertically positioned taillights connected by a horizontal light bar.

Feature loaded interior

The spy shots from 'Shorts Car' also provide a glimpse of what to expect in the new vehicle's cabin. It features cooled seats, a 360-degree camera system, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, and a few additional creature comforts. On the safety front, the Clavis will have six airbags and four wheel disc brakes, with ADAS perhaps available in higher trim levels.

Made for India Kia Clavis will make its global premiere by the end of 2024, going on sale in early 2025. It is likely to offer numerous FWD powertrain options, including ICE, EV, and hybrid. While Kia India was previously hesitant to invest in hybrid powertrains, the technology's current surge in popularity has given the company new optimism.

