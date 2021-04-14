Personal mobility has received a shot in the arm after the pandemic showed the vulnerability of public transport mediums. Across the world, people who used to rely on public transport, ride sharing, ride hailing services for daily commuting, are shifting their focus on personal mobility mediums, which is boosting the demand for cars, motorcycles and scooters.

While many people incline towards buying a new personal vehicle, some people mull the idea of buying used cars or used two-wheelers. However, there are skepticism about buying used or pre-owned vehicles. But, buying a used car can actually result in more benefitting than buying a new model, of course if the pre-owned vehicle meets some criterions.

If an used car is older between 1-3 years and ran not heavily, and in good condition, then it can be considered for buying over purchasing a new model. Here are few reasons why you shouldn't shy away from buying an used car.