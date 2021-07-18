BMW MINI introduces Anniversary Edition to mark 60 years of Cooper model range

BMW MINI has introduced a new 3-door Anniversary Edition to celebrate 60 years of its Cooper model range and association with the Cooper family. The the three-door hatchback that will be limited to 740 units worldwide, will pay tribute to John Cooper who passed away in 2000.

Available in MINI Cooper, MINI Cooper S and MINI John Cooper Works guise, the Anniversary Edition will feature three exterior colour options - British Racing Green, Midnight Black and Rebel Green with contrasting White and Piano Black accents. The Anniversary edition will also feature hood stripes and number '74' on its doors. It is the number tha the original model featured when it won its first race. Other highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels as well as 'Cooper' badging on the side scuttles and C-pillars.

On the inside, John Cooper Works sports seats come clad in Dinamica/leather Carbon Black finish while the steering wheel comes clad in Nappa leather. There is an anthracite-coloured headliner, stainless steel pedal set and interior trim in Piano Black high-gloss.

The luggage compartment lid and the interior surface on the passenger side are adorned by the red ring from the original John Cooper logo. On the driver's side, the interior surface features the signatures of John, Mike and Charlie Cooper. Further, the inside of the driver's door frame features an emblem with John Cooper's signature, the handwritten note "1 of 740" and the words "60 YEARS OF MINI COOPER - THE UNEXPECTED UNDERDOG".

MINI also offers original Accessories range to compliment the sporty look of the Anniversary Edition. The range includes the MINI Waistline Finisher in Piano Black that compliments the contrast between black and white trim elements on the exterior. Other options include a MINI Sport aerial and tailpipe trims in carbon finish. Punched and slotted John Cooper Works brake discs are also available for the MINI John Cooper Works in the Anniversary Edition.