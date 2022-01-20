HT Auto
Home Auto Cars BMW iX EV makes grand India debut at 1.16 crore, promises 425 km range

BMW iX EV makes grand India debut at 1.16 crore, promises 425 km range

BMW iX pure electric SUV comes with fast charging technology allowing an 80 per cent charge in 31 minutes.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 02:14 PM
BMW iX gets power from dual high-voltage lithium-ion batteries
BMW iX gets power from dual high-voltage lithium-ion batteries

BMW India on Thursday has announced the debut of its much-talked all-electric SUV iX in the country. The BMW iX pure electric SUV comes promising a range of 425 km from its dual lithium-ion battery pack. BMW has already announced the price of this car, which is available at 1.16 crore (ex-showroom).

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 99.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 93 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 57.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M8
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.15 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.95 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: BMW iX M60 gets digital art mode to enhance driving experience)

The BMW iX can be charged using both AC and DC fast chargers. A 150 kW DC fast charger allows the BMW iX to be charged up to 80 per cent in 31 minutes ensuring a 95 km range. Using a 50 kW DC charger, the electric SV can be charged to 80 per cent in 73 minutes, while an AC charger charges the SUV to full in seven hours.

The BMW iX comes with an imposing design that includes sharp dual-beam LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, large kidney grilles, sculpted bumper and 3D bonnet. Moving to the side profile, the sporty and large alloy wheels, flared shoulder, rectangular wheel arches, frameless windows, body integrated door handles and a clean look add visual appeal to the car. The rear gets sleek LED taillights.

Inside the cabin, BMW iX carries a premium appeal with its overall layout and the features on offer. Its cabin gets a minimalist approach and focuses more on comfort and space for the occupants.

It gets a 14.9-inch touchscreen curved glass infotainment display angled towards the driver, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, race-car inspired hexagonal steering wheel, sky lounge panorama glass roof, multifunction seats with massage function, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, 18-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system etc. The SUV offers up to 1,750-litre capacity boot storage.

The eDrive technology onboard the BMW iX ensures all the four wheels get power from dual electric motors fitted to each axle, which are combined with two lithium-ion batteries combining 76.6 kWh. The SUV generates 326 hp of total power output and it is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. The car gets three different driving modes - Personal, Sport and Efficient.

BMW claims the iX electric SUV gets Shy Tech or stealth technology that features an intelligent kidney grille with sensors, camera and radar technology, a proximity sensor in body edging, flush door openers, washer under the front logo, camera with a washer under the rear logo, integrated speakers, head-up display etc. Despite being an electric car, it can create driving sounds through the IconicSounds Electric technology.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 01:10 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW India BMW iX electric cars electric vehicles Ev electric mobility luxury cars luxury SUV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

CESL aims to deploy 5580 electric buses across India
CESL aims to deploy 5580 electric buses across India
LML ties up with former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility in India for EVs
LML ties up with former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility in India for EVs
Toyota unveils Hilux lifestyle utility vehicle in India
Toyota unveils Hilux lifestyle utility vehicle in India
BMW iX EV makes grand India debut at ₹1.16 crore, promises 425 km range
BMW iX EV makes grand India debut at 1.16 crore, promises 425 km range
BMW X3 SUV launched in India at ₹59.90 lakh. Check details here
BMW X3 SUV launched in India at 59.90 lakh. Check details here

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city