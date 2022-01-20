HT Auto
BMW X3 SUV launched in India at 59.90 lakh. Check details here

The new BMW X3 will be locally produced in India in two petrol variants.The diesel variant of the new BMW X3 is slated for launch in the later stage.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 03:00 PM
The new BMW X3 will be locally produced in India in two petrol variants.
The new BMW X3 will be locally produced in India in two petrol variants.

BMW on Thursday announced the launch of the new X3 SUV in the Indian market. The prices of the latest model starts from 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the X3 xDrive30i SportX Plus trim, while the X3 xDrive30i M Sport costs higher at 65.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new car brings along a refreshed look with new and more modern equipment features and updated infotainment system.

The car will be locally produced in India in two petrol variants, and will be made available at all the authorised BMW dealerships from today onwards. The diesel variant of the new X3 is slated for launch in the later stage.

(Also Read: BMW iX makes India debut, promises 425 km range)

At the heart of the new X3 sits a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that has been rated to churn out 185 kW / 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. This engine helps the car to propel from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.6 seconds and attain a top speed of 235 km/h. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The new evolved third generation BMW X3 is here to continue the model’s trailblazing success in the premium mid-size SAV segment. Refreshed design and driving performance make BMW X3 a luxurious and practical car that is agile on and off-road. You will experience the unbeatable thrill and joy of a distinctive combination of powerful drive, sporty dynamics and comfort. With its independence and individuality, the new X3 packs in unlimited action and is meant for Everything x Everywhere."

The new X3 has been offered with Adaptive Suspension with individual electronically controlled dampers. In addition, it also gets steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function and Automatic differential brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks as standard. It also comes loaded with BMW Performance Control system that increases the stability of the vehicle by targeted braking of the wheels. For safety, the car comes with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

 

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 01:08 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW X3 New X3 New BMW X3 2022 BMW X3
