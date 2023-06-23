HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Best Time To Buy Kia Seltos? Big Offers On Suv Model Ahead Of Facelift Launch

Best time to buy Kia Seltos? Big offers on SUV model ahead of facelift launch

Kia Seltos is one of the popular models in the mid-size SUV space. Seltos was the debut model for Kia when it entered Indian shores in 2019 and has since been scoring impressive sales numbers despite the long list of rival models. With the facelift Seltos launch around the corner though, now may be quite a good time to look for great offers on the existing model.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2023, 10:56 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Kia Seltos X-Line.
File photo of Kia Seltos X-Line.

Most of the offers around the existing Kia Seltos model is being offered at dealership level. In Delhi, for example, several dealerships that HT Auto visited in the past one week, tried to sweeten the deal by offering discounts of up to 75,000. A few of these dealerships also offered to throw in accessories like floor mat and chrome elements at no additional cost.

Dealerships cutting across auto brands tend to offer great deals on car models when the launch of a newer or facelift version is around the corner, mostly to clear existing inventories. And considering how popular the Seltos has been in India, the new model may well continue to gain a high degree of traction.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Kia Seltos Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos Facelift
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The current Kia Seltos starts at around 10.90 lakh and the pricing goes up to 19.70 lakh for the Seltos X-Line Diesel AT variant (all prices are ex-showroom). The facelit model, obviously, is expected to be priced higher, variant-to-variant. But the incoming model is also making some very big promises.

2023 Kia Seltos: What's new

The updated Seltos will launch in India on July 4 and will sport a reworked front grille, redesigned LED DRLs and a revised taillight design. The SUV is also expected to sport a new alloy design.

In the cabin, the 10.25-inch main infotainment screen is likely to be updated to the same screen that is on the Seltos that is sold globally. But the biggest highlight would be the debut of ADAS on the model, bringing in safety features like blindspot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), lane-keep assist and more.

Since the incoming model is a facelift, the specs are likely to be largely same. The Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor with manual and IMT gearbox options. There will, however, also be a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol replacing the current 1.4 engine that debuted on the Kia Carens earlier in the year.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
Portronics Clamp M2 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city