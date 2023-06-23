Best time to buy Kia Seltos? Big offers on SUV model ahead of facelift launch

Kia Seltos is one of the popular models in the mid-size SUV space. Seltos was the debut model for Kia when it entered Indian shores in 2019 and has since been scoring impressive sales numbers despite the long list of rival models. With the facelift Seltos launch around the corner though, now may be quite a good time to look for great offers on the existing model.

Most of the offers around the existing Kia Seltos model is being offered at dealership level. In Delhi, for example, several dealerships that HT Auto visited in the past one week, tried to sweeten the deal by offering discounts of up to ₹75,000. A few of these dealerships also offered to throw in accessories like floor mat and chrome elements at no additional cost.

Dealerships cutting across auto brands tend to offer great deals on car models when the launch of a newer or facelift version is around the corner, mostly to clear existing inventories. And considering how popular the Seltos has been in India, the new model may well continue to gain a high degree of traction.

The current Kia Seltos starts at around ₹10.90 lakh and the pricing goes up to ₹19.70 lakh for the Seltos X-Line Diesel AT variant (all prices are ex-showroom). The facelit model, obviously, is expected to be priced higher, variant-to-variant. But the incoming model is also making some very big promises.

2023 Kia Seltos: What's new

The updated Seltos will launch in India on July 4 and will sport a reworked front grille, redesigned LED DRLs and a revised taillight design. The SUV is also expected to sport a new alloy design.

In the cabin, the 10.25-inch main infotainment screen is likely to be updated to the same screen that is on the Seltos that is sold globally. But the biggest highlight would be the debut of ADAS on the model, bringing in safety features like blindspot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), lane-keep assist and more.

Since the incoming model is a facelift, the specs are likely to be largely same. The Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor with manual and IMT gearbox options. There will, however, also be a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol replacing the current 1.4 engine that debuted on the Kia Carens earlier in the year.

