Bentley updates Bentayga SUV with longer wheelbase, first-class aircraft seats

Bentley Bentayga EWB SUV comes with seats derived from luxury jets which has 22 different positions and is advertised by the carmaker as the ‘most advanced seats ever installed in a car.

Bentley has introduced a new version of the Bentayga SUV, which is going to become its flagship model. The Bentayga SUV has been given a tweak by stretching its wheelbase to create an extended wheelbase version called Bentayga EWB. The elongated version of the best-selling model in the history of the British brand was officially presented on Tuesday. Bentley hopes the new model will contribute around 50 percent of overall Bentayga sales in coming days.

Similar Cars Find More Cars Bentley Bentayga 3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.69 kmpl ₹4.1Cr* Onwards Check latest offers

The wheelbase of the new Bentayga EWB has been extended from 2,995 mm to 3,175 mm. The length of the SUV stands at 5322 mm. Bentley says the Bentayga EWB SUV now comes with a larger cabin space than any other luxury rival, thanks to the stretched out version.

Bentley modified the SUV's door, roof and floor structure to accommodate these changes. According to the brand, more than 2,500 new parts were developed specifically for this model. It now comes with seats with first-class aircraft seating technology and 24 billion different interior trim combinations.

Increased wheelbase means more interior space. This has also allowed the carmaker to instal rear seats that can recline up to 40 degrees. The seats have been derived from luxury jets which has 22 different positions and is advertised by the carmaker as the ‘most advanced seats ever installed in a car’. Bentley has added a new feature called pressure mapping on the seats, which allows the system to detect more suitable postures.

Another standout feature of the Bentayga EWB is the climate control system capable of detecting the occupants' body temperature. Based on this information and the internal humidity level, the vehicle is able to autonomously define the best temperature to select.

The 2022 Bentley Bentayga EWB SUV is powered by the same 550 hp 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine that also powers the standard variant of the Bentayga. With torque of 770 Nm, the long SUV is able to go from zero to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 290 kmph.

First Published Date: