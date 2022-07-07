HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bentley Bentayga Ewb's Plush And High Tech Airline Seat Is Powered By 12 Motors

Bentley Bentayga EWB's plush and high-tech airline seat is powered by 12 motors

Bentley Bentayga EWB's airline seat gets a combination of twelve electric motors and three intelligent pneumatic valve electronic control, both controlled by an ECU.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jul 2022, 06:39 PM
Bentley Bentayga EWB's airline seats come with a postural adjustment system.
Bentley Bentayga EWB's airline seats come with a postural adjustment system.
Bentley Bentayga EWB's airline seats come with a postural adjustment system.
Bentley Bentayga EWB's airline seats come with a postural adjustment system.

Bentley has unveiled the interior of its Bentayga EWB limousine SUV, which comes with a gazillion ways of cabin customisation. The Bentley Bentayga EQB takes the luxury quotient inside its cabin a few notches up than the standard model. The highlight inside its cabin is the airline seat which is claimed as the most technologically advanced seat ever made for a car. This seat gets a combination of twelve electric motors and three intelligent pneumatic valve electronic control, both controlled by an ECU.

(Also Read: Five new cars in India to watch out for in July)

With a dozen motors powering the airline seat inside the cabin of the Bentley Bentayga EWB limousine SUV offers 22 ways of adjustments. These ensure the utmost comfort for the occupants, claims the British luxury car marquee. The airline seat is claimed as controlled by a master seat motion & wellbeing ECU. Also, the Bentayga EWB's airline seat has two major unprecedented in-car technology on offer, which are auto climate and postural adjustments.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.69 kmpl
₹4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Cullinan
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹6.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Auto climate control is the world's first seat surface sensing system for thermal comfort, claims Bentley. It works like the typical cabin climate control, which in this case is specific to the seats. The passenger may set the setting in seven ways, with the neutral position (0) delivering optimal comfort based on trials involving different passengers and different environments. The airline seats come equipped with a wide range of sensors at various places that detect a passenger's body contact and the surface temperature along with humidity level.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Bentley has also introduced a postural adjustment system in the Bentayga EWB limo, which uses pneumatic activation zones to relieve fatigue by subtly adjusting contact pressure between body and seat using motions controlled by complex algorithms. This comes way beyond the typical seat adjustment feature. Also, it offers the comfort of seat massage systems.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2022, 06:39 PM IST
TAGS: bentley Bentley Bentayga EWB Bentley Bentayga luxury SUV luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
Hero Electric is making Optima and NYX electric scooters at Mahindra's Pithampur plant.
Hero Electric rolls out e-scooters from Mahindra's Pithampur plant
Toyota Motor has hiked the price of Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV from July.
Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta prices hiked. Check new price list
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Jeep Compass SUV price in India hiked. Check new price list
Jeep Compass SUV price in India hiked. Check new price list
Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara SUV may look like this. Check details
Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara SUV may look like this. Check details
Six-lane tunnel worth ₹926-crore on Pune-Satara highway to be finished by 2023
Six-lane tunnel worth 926-crore on Pune-Satara highway to be finished by 2023
Moto Morini brings wide range of motorcycles in India; from tourer to scrambler
Moto Morini brings wide range of motorcycles in India; from tourer to scrambler
Top 5 SUVs sold in India in June: Nexon, Creta rule them all
Top 5 SUVs sold in India in June: Nexon, Creta rule them all

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city