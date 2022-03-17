Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept EV breaks cover, promises 700 km range.

Audi A6 Avant e-tron can recharge enough in just 10 minutes to travel 300 kms. In less than 25 minutes, the German carmaker claims the battery can recharge up to 80 percent of its capacity.

Audi has introduced the A6 Avant e-tron, an all-electric station wagon that hits the market in 2024. This model, however, will not immediately replace the A6 Avant, because Audi plans to launch a combustion-powered 'parallel offering' in the future. Developed on the new PPE electric platform which reduces charging time, the A6 Avant e-tron claims to offer around 700 kms range without recharging and gain 300 kms of range in just 10 minutes.

The A6 Avant e-tron measures 4,960mm in length, 1,960mm in width and 1,440mm in height, making it roughly the same size as its ICE predecessor. Like its sedan sibling, which sports a bold silhouette in line with the vision of providing an EV alternative to the current A6 and A7, the new A6 Avant e-tron sits atop the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which Audi is developing in partnership with Porsche and will be deployed first in the new Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 e-tron in 2023.

(Also see pics of Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept)

The Audi A6 Avant e-tron gets large closed single-frame grille, which is underlined by air intakes to cool the powertrain, battery and brakes. Flat headlight bezels extend to the sides of the side-swept front end, underscoring the horizontally aligned architecture of the vehicle's body. Digital Matrix LED and digital OLED technology enable maximum brightness and a wide range of features. The large 22-inch wheels and short overhangs, the flat cabin and a dynamic roof arch give the Avant proportions that are distinctly reminiscent of a sports car.

Audi hasn't given full details of the A6 E-tron's drivetrain, but says there will be a choice of performance-oriented twin-engine configurations and efficiency-oriented rear-wheel drive variants in the eventual production version. The twin engine concept has a maximum output of 463 hp and 800 Nm of peak torque.

The Audi A6 Avant e-tron accommodates a floor-mounted battery of around 100 kWh that offers a claimed range of around 700 kms and can charge at speeds of 270 kW to gain 300 kms of range in just 10 minutes. And in less than 25 minutes, one can charge the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept's 100 kWh battery from 5 to 80 percent.

