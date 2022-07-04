HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Apple Ios 16 Allows You To Pay Fuel Bills From The Driver's Seat: Here's How

Apple iOS 16 allows you to pay fuel bills from the driver's seat: Here's how

Apple iOS 16 currently offers this feature in the US market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2022, 06:29 AM
Apple CarPlay offers this unique feature through its latest version.
Apple CarPlay offers this unique feature through its latest version.
Apple CarPlay offers this unique feature through its latest version.
Apple CarPlay offers this unique feature through its latest version.

Apple iPhone users with iOS 16-powered devices will be able to pay their fuel bills right from the infotainment system of their vehicles. Apple unveiled iOS 16 at its WWDC event a few weeks back, emphasising a next-generation CarPlay experience for the users. It also introduced new fueling and driving tasks applications that can be utilised after an update. The Verge reports that the feature will allow the users to locate petrol pumps and make payments at the fuelling station using the car's infotainment system. However, this feature will be available only with a specific petrol pump chain.

(Also Read: Ambassador car maker Hindustan Motors likely to launch EV two-wheelers next year)

The users have to create an account with a specific oil marketing company and add a payment method. Also, the petrol pump authorities must enable the CarPlay feature on their iPhone apps. Currently, this feature is available in the US only. In the coming days, the feature is likely to be available across other countries and more oil marketing companies may join this network.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 - 1.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

This is not the first time a driver has been enabled to pay for fuel bills from their seat. Previously, Ford and Exxon collaborated to create the Speedpass Plus app compatible with the Sync 3 infotainment system. General Motors too joined hands with Shell to implement a similar feature. However, the software was discontinued earlier this year.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The in-car infotainment system is a major battleground for the technology giants such as Google, Apple and Amazon. These companies have been aiming to grab the space with their innovative offerings. While Google has the largest chunk of the market with its Android Auto, Apple too holds a sizeable chunk with the Apple CarPlay. Amazon is also trying to increase its market share with the Alexa powered devices.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2022, 06:28 AM IST
TAGS: Apple Apple CarPlay
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Citroen aims to launch 20 more showrooms across India in July, to push C3 sales
Citroen aims to launch 20 more showrooms across India in July, to push C3 sales
Apple iOS 16 allows you to pay fuel bills from the driver's seat: Here's how
Apple iOS 16 allows you to pay fuel bills from the driver's seat: Here's how
Tesla recalls over 59,000 cars globally over a software glitch
Tesla recalls over 59,000 cars globally over a software glitch
Ambassador car maker Hindustan Motors likely to launch EV two-wheelers next year
Ambassador car maker Hindustan Motors likely to launch EV two-wheelers next year
Tesla to see tough competition from Ford and General Motors by 2025: Study
Tesla to see tough competition from Ford and General Motors by 2025: Study

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city