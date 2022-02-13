HT Auto
Apple car to get a sunroof, leaked patent images reveal

Apple has a strong aspiration for entering the car space.
13 Feb 2022
The leaked patent image of Apple car. (Image: Motortrend)
US tech giant Apple has been working on a fully electric and self-driving car and the latest patent image that has been leaked shows that it will come with a sunroof. The tech company has been in discussion with several carmakers for the last couple of years, including Hyundai and Nissan.

However, those discussions were fruitless.

(Also Read: Apple supplier Foxconn partners Indonesia to support development of EVs)

Apple might consider going solo with its project. The sunroof patent image that has been leaked revealing the design of the Apple car was originally filed in 2016, before being modified in 2020. The latest design is nothing drastically new, but it is being touted as revolutionary tech.

The image of the latest design reveals some distinct features that have been around for some time. These include a retractable glass roof, together with variable translucence.

The sunroof of the Apple car is claimed to offer a lounge-like experience that the company has been targeting to offer. The Apple car is likely to come with more space inside the cabin and it will come sans any controls. Also, the Apple car would offer level four or level five autonomy, ensuring a fully self-driving technology.

Apple, being one of the major premium tech companies in the world, has been aiming to offer a host of tech-driven premium mobility experiences. Upon launch, the Apple car might target Tesla, which has established itself as a premium tech-driven carmaker blending the best of both worlds - green mobility and a wide range of advanced technologies.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2022, 06:00 PM IST
TAGS: Apple electric car electric vehicle luxury car self-driving autonomous car
