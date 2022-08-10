HT Auto
After Scorpio-N, Mahindra gets ready to launch Scorpio Classic SUV

Mahindra Scorpio Classic, which essentially is the older generation model, will be rebadged with certain tweaks in its design and features
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2022, 12:16 PM
After massive response on its new Scorpio-N SUV, Mahindra is all set to drive in the old generation Scorpio rebadged as Scorpio Classic. Mahindra had earlier said that the Scorpio-N will be sold along with the previous generation Scorpio models. The Scorpio Classic SUV, which will sit below the Scorpio-N model, will come with certain changes in its design and features. According to reports, Mahindra will launch the Scorpio Classic 2022 SUV in India on August 12. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic 2022 is expected to be offered in two variants which includes the S and the S11 variants.

Mahindra will offer the Scorpio Classic SUV in two types of seating configurations. It will have a seven-seater version as well as a nine-seater version. Mahindra is expected to add the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine under the hood. The engine, which will come mated to manual gearbox, is capable of generating 137 bhp of power and 319 Nm of torque.

The new Scorpio Classic SUV, which has been spied a number of times already, will come with a new-look grille. It has six chrome slats and the new Mahindra logo. The front face has some similarities with the recently launched Scorpio-N. The Scorpio Classic will also come with a redesigned front bumper with LED DRLs placed above the fog lights. The wheels of the SUV will get dual-tone treatment too. At the rear, the SUV will get a redesigned LED taillight.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV has already started arriving at the dealerships. The price of the SUV is expected to start from around 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The launch of the Scorpio Classic comes days after Mahindra achieved record bookings for the new Scorpio-N SUV. It has set a new record with 25,000 units booked in the very first minute. Mahindra said it clocked more than one lakh units during bookings within the first 30 minutes on July 30. Deliveries of the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV will start from September 26. The carmaker aims to deliver the first 20,000 units by the end of this year.

