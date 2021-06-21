Modern cars come with a host of safety features and a rigid structure to prevent and minimize damage during a mishap. However, not always the safety features or a strong structure can save a car. Recently, a shocking photograph emerged on social media showing a viral image of a Kia Seltos split into two parts after a major accident. The accident took place on the Chhindwara-Nagpur highway.

As the images from social media shows, the SUV was split from the B pillar of the passenger side to the C pillar of the driver side. It is not always such an extent of damage is seen.

Since the fuel tank is just under the seat and fuel lines too run below, it would be risky for rescue workers to cut open the floor. The Kia Seltos was reportedly travelling at a high speed on the two-lane NH-547 during the crash.

Reason for splitting

The splitting of the SUV was a result of a rare combination of factors. The monocoque structure of the Kia Seltos was split completely into two parts because of the severe kinetic energy produced during the high-speed impact in a compact area. The image shows as if the SUV was torn apart by a massive force.

The latest version of the Kia Seltos gets an updated electronic stability control that helps the vehicle to stay stable even during high-speed manoeuvres. The SUV involved in the accident is an older version of the currently discontinued Anniversary Edition. It didn't have the ESC feature.

Fatality

It has been reported that a motorcyclist suddenly came in front of the SUV from a dirt road to the main road.

The SUV driver swerved the vehicle and turned away from the road while trying to save the motorcyclist. The SUV then got back on the road and took a sudden right turn as there was a bridge ahead. But the manoeuvres failed and the Seltos crashed into the bridge. The impact tore the floor of the SUV and roof resulting in the SUV split into two.

Rear seat occupants of the SUV didn't survive the accident. The front row occupants were critically injured but survived due to the airbags and seatbelts.

Kia Seltos safety

Kia Seltos previously scored a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test and a 5-star rating in the ANCAP crash test. The test vehicle used by ANCAP had six airbags and safety assist systems as standard. The India-spec model gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors as standard. The variant gets up to six airbags, blind-spot monitoring, a head-up display and a 360-degree camera.