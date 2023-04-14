2024 Porsche Cayenne partially revealed in new teaser, debut on April 18

Porsche has dropped the final teaser for the 2024 Cayenne facelift that is set for a global debut at the Shanghai International Auto Show in China on April 18, 2023. The latest teaser partially reveals the Porsche Cayenne facelift that appears to get evolutionary styling changes including revised headlamps with new tech. Porsche says that China is the automaker’s single largest market and it’s only fair to introduce the new Cayenne at one of the most auto shows globally.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift will get the newly developed HD matrix LED headlamps that use a total of 16,384 individually controllable micro-LEDs onto the surface area the size of a thumbnail. The new headlamps are said to be more energy efficient since only the pixels that are necessary light up. Each of the four modular comes with an upper strip for the LED DRLs. The new headlamps can illuminate the road up to 600 metres (about 2,000 feet) when switched to high-beam. They also get the non-dazzling function to avoid blinding the oncoming driver.

Also Read : New Porsche Cayenne's cabin is a tech geek's paradise, comes with three screens

The Porsche Cayenne's cabin will get three digital screens, making it a more tech-friendly cabin than before

The lighting upgrades will continue at the rear as well with new LED lights with refreshed graphics, an updated lightbar connecting either taillight and a repositioned licence plate, now moved down to the bumper.

Power will come from the 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol engine on the base trims with about 344 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, about 13 bhp and 50 Nm more than the outgoing version. The 2024 Cayenne S will get the larger 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 tuned for 461 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. All the updates will extend to the Porsche Cayenne Coupe as well, which will get the twin-turbo option with about 642 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid will also be available with the electrified motor churning out 457 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque. A bigger 25.9 kWh battery pack is expected to replace the 17.9 kWh pack on the new E-Hybrid. Markets like China with taxation regulations will get the smaller 2.0-litre petrol engine as well.

Also Read : Fourth-gen Porsche Cayenne EV to be built at VW Group's Slovakia plant

The third-generation Porsche Cayenne facelift might be the last we see of the luxury SUV with an internal combustion engine. The fourth-gen model is expected to arrive after 2025 that could exclusively get an all-electric powertrain. The third-gen facelift and the upcoming all-electric Cayenne are expected to co-exist till the end of the decade with the former phased out in a staggered manner. More details will be available on April 18.

First Published Date: