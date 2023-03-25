Fourth-gen Porsche Cayenne EV to be built at VW Group’s Slovakia plant

The next generation Porsche Cayenne SUV will go electric and the automaker has confirmed that production will continue to take place at Volkswagen Group’s multi-brand manufacturing facility in Bratislava, Slovakia. While Porsche has not confirmed when will the fourth-gen Cayenne arrive, the electric derivate is likely to go on sale after the Porsche Macan EV and the 718 EV that arrive in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

The move to shift production to the Bratislava plant seems to be driven by logistics as it brings a host of the Volkswagen Group models sharing the MLB Evo platform under one roof. The plant already produces the existing Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe along with the Audi Q7, Volkswagen Touareg, Skoda Karoq and more. The next-generation Skoda Superb and Kodiaq, confirmed to arrive later this year, will also be built at the same facility.

It’s not clear if the fourth-generation Porsche Cayenne will get a petrol or petrol-hybrid version as well. However, the German automaker could keep the current iteration alive for the next couple of years alongside the Cayenne EV until demand for the ICE version fades out. The automaker plans to follow a similar strategy with the current-generation Macan and the upcoming Macan EV, so it would make sense to replicate the same with the Cayenne as well.

The third-generation Porsche Cayenne currently on sale is due for an extensive upgrade later this year

Porsche has also confirmed that while the Cayenne EV will be built in Bratislava, the company will be bringing a new top-of-the-line electric SUV positioned above the Cayenne, which will be produced at the Porsche factory in Leipzig, Germany. The Cayenne was previously built at this facility before production shifted to Bratislava in 2017.

Speaking on the announcement, Albrecht Reimold, board member for production and logistics at Porsche, said, “The plant in Bratislava has done outstanding work in recent years and has received several awards. The future Cayenne will be the first all-electric SUV to be manufactured there. I’m sure that the team there will be meticulously prepared and will get the new generation to the starting line – when the time comes – in characteristic Porsche quality."

The Cayenne remains one of the most successful models from the automaker and has established its dominance in the performance SUV segment for over two decades. Porsche delivered 95,604 units of the Cayenne in 2022, making it the automaker’s best-selling model to date. At present, the Slovakia plant is gearing up to produce the upgraded third-generation Cayenne that will arrive later this year. The company says the updated version gets changes to the powertrain, chassis, design, equipment and connectivity. The updated Cayenne and the upcoming Cayenne EV will make their way to the Indian market in the future.

