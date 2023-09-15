2023 Tata Nexon diesel prices revealed. Check out the variant-wise price list

Tata Motors introduced the 2023 Nexon facelift earlier this week and prices were announced only for the turbo petrol variants then. The company has now released the complete price list and the subcompact SUV is available in a total of 69 trims across the two engine and four transmission choices. The Tata Nexon facelift diesel is priced from ₹11 lakh for the base Pure MT, going up to ₹15.50 lakh for the top Fearless + S DT. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift has arrived with a complete redesign to the exterior and interior. It gets a more upmarket and clutter-free dashboard, while the feature list is far more comprehensive with the addition of a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new UI, a digital console, and more. The turbo petrol also gets a new dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Sr. No. Fuel Transmission Variant Prices (Introductory, Ex-Showroom, Delhi) 1 Petrol Manual Tata Nexon Smart ₹ 809,990 2 Petrol Manual Tata Nexon Smart + ₹ 909,990 3 Petrol Manual Tata Nexon Pure ₹ 969,990 4 Petrol Manual Tata Nexon Smart + S ₹ 969,990 5 Petrol Manual Tata Pure S ₹ 10,19,990 6 Petrol Manual Tata Creative Dual Tone (DT) ₹ 10,99,990 7 Petrol Manual Tata Creative ₹ 10,99,990 8 Petrol Manual Tata Creative + DT ₹ 11,69,990 9 Petrol Manual Tata Creative + ₹ 11,69,990 10 Petrol Manual Tata Creative + S DT ₹ 12,19,990 11 Petrol Manual Nexon Creative + S ₹ 12,19,990 12 Petrol Manual Nexon Fearless DT ₹ 12,49,990 13 Petrol Manual Nexon Fearless Purple (Pr) DT ₹ 12,49,990 14 Petrol Manual Nexon Fearless S DT ₹ 12,99,990 15 Petrol Manual Nexon Fearless Pr S DT ₹ 12,99,990 16 Petrol Manual Nexon Fearless + DT ₹ 12,99,990 17 Petrol Manual Nexon Fearless Pr + DT ₹ 12,99,990 18 Petrol Manual Nexon Fearless Pr + S DT ₹ 13,49,990 19 Petrol Manual Nexon Fearless + S DT ₹ 13,49,990 20 Petrol DCA Nexon Creative DT ₹ 12,19,990 21 Petrol DCA Nexon Creative ₹ 12,19,990 22 Petrol DCA Nexon Creative + DT ₹ 12,89,990 23 Petrol DCA Nexon Creative + ₹ 12,89,990 24 Petrol DCA Nexon Creative + S DT ₹ 13,39,990 25 Petrol DCA Nexon Creative + S ₹ 13,39,990 26 Petrol DCA Nexon Fearless DT ₹ 13,69,990 27 Petrol DCA Nexon Fearless Pr DT ₹ 13,69,990 28 Petrol DCA Nexon Fearless S DT ₹ 14,19,990 29 Petrol DCA Nexon Fearless Pr S DT ₹ 14,19,990 30 Petrol DCA Nexon Fearless + DT ₹ 14,19,990 31 Petrol DCA Nexon Fearless Pr + DT ₹ 14,19,990 32 Petrol DCA Nexon Fearless Pr +S DT ₹ 14,69,990 33 Petrol DCA Nexon Fearless + S DT ₹ 14,69,990 34 Petrol AMT Nexon Creative DT ₹ 11,69,990 35 Petrol AMT Nexon Creative ₹ 11,69,990 36 Petrol AMT Nexon Creative + DT ₹ 12,39,990 37 Petrol AMT Nexon Creative + ₹ 12,39,990 38 Petrol AMT Nexon Creative + S DT ₹ 12,89,990 39 Petrol AMT Nexon Creative + S ₹ 12,89,990

Power on the Tata Nexon facelift continues to come from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 118 bhp and 170 Nm, while the diesel units use the 1.5-litre turbo with 113 bhp and 260 Nm on offer. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT and a DCT on the turbo petrol. The diesel gets a 6-speed manual and AMT on offer.

Sr. No. Fuel Transmission Variant Prices (Introductory, Ex-Showroom, Delhi) 40 Diesel Manual Nexon Pure ₹ 10,99,990 41 Diesel Manual Nexon Pure S ₹ 11,49,990 42 Diesel Manual Nexon Creative Dual Tone (DT) ₹ 12,39,990 43 Diesel Manual Nexon Creative ₹ 12,39,990 44 Diesel Manual Nexon Creative + DT ₹ 13,09,990 45 Diesel Manual Nexon Creative + ₹ 13,09,990 46 Diesel Manual Nexon Creative + S DT ₹ 13,59,990 47 Diesel Manual Nexon Creative + S ₹ 13,59,990 48 Diesel Manual Nexon Fearless Purple (Pr) DT ₹ 13,89,990 49 Diesel Manual Nexon Fearless DT ₹ 13,89,990 50 Diesel Manual Nexon Fearless S DT ₹ 14,39,990 51 Diesel Manual Nexon Fearless Pr S DT ₹ 14,39,990 52 Diesel Manual Nexon Fearless + DT ₹ 14,39,990 53 Diesel Manual Nexon Fearless Pr + DT ₹ 14,39,990 54 Diesel Manual Nexon Fearless + S DT ₹ 14,89,990 55 Diesel Manual Nexon Fearless Pr + S DT ₹ 14,89,990 56 Diesel AMT Nexon Creative DT ₹ 12,99,990 57 Diesel AMT Nexon Creative ₹ 12,99,990 58 Diesel AMT Nexon Creative + DT ₹ 13,79,990 59 Diesel AMT Nexon Creative + ₹ 13,79,990 60 Diesel AMT Nexon Creative + S DT ₹ 14,29,990 61 Diesel AMT Nexon Creative + S ₹ 14,29,990 62 Diesel AMT Nexon Fearless DT ₹ 14,59,990 63 Diesel AMT Nexon Fearless Pr DT ₹ 14,59,990 64 Diesel AMT Nexon Fearless S DT ₹ 14,99,990 65 Diesel AMT Nexon Fearless Pr S DT ₹ 14,99,990 66 Diesel AMT Nexon Fearless + DT ₹ 14,99,990 67 Diesel AMT Nexon Fearless Pr + DT ₹ 14,99,990 68 Diesel AMT Nexon Fearless Pr +S DT ₹ 15,49,990 69 Diesel AMT Nexon Fearless + S DT ₹ 15,49,990

We drove the Tata Nexon facelift recently and came back impressed with all the upgrades. However, the SUV could also make improvements to the tech and build quality. Make sure to check out our comprehensive review.

Tata also launched the updated Nexon EV facelift, also sporting major upgrades. Interestingly, prices for the new Nexon EV overlap with the Nexon diesel, which should certainly make for an interesting choice for the buyers.

