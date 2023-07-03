HT Auto
All-new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe teased ahead of July 5 debut. Know more

Mercedes-Benz has teased its upcoming CLE coupe on its official social media page and also announced its debut date. Slated to break cover on July 5, the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe would replace two models, namely the C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe. As the German luxury car brand is moving towards a linear and simplified product lineup, the CLE Coupe is expected to play a key role in that strategy.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM
The sleek-looking two-door 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe would replace the C-Class coupe and the E-Class coupe.
Mercedes-Benz has been working on the new CLE for over the last 12 months. Prototypes of the upcoming CLE have been spotted several times. Speaking of the design, the sleek and sharp LED headlamps and LED taillights are visible in the teaser image, while the overall car looks sleek. Going with the trend of the current generation convertibles, the upcoming droptop iteration of the CLE will feature a cloth roof, which is likely to make it more elegant. Also, this fabric roof is more compact and much lighter than a foldable hardtop. However, it doesn't promise the same level of structural rigidity as the hardtop.

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe is expected to come carrying the C236 nomenclature. Also, expect this convertible to come featuring a sleek body, carrying some resemblance to the ill-fated S-Class Coupe, which lasted only one generation. Initially, it will be sold in the European and North American markets, while at a later stage, the car will be launched in other global markets.

The new CLE Coupe is expected to come with multiple powertrain options, including an electrified 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that churns out 308 hp peak power in the C300e plug-in hybrid sedan. Besides that, there would be a six-cylinder motor. Also, the car would receive an AMG 53 performance version as well. Expect both rear-wheel drive and 4Matic all-wheel drive versions to be available for the CLE Coupe.

It is not sure if the new CLE coupe will come to the Indian market or not. However, considering Mercedes-Benz's aggressive product portfolio expansion strategy in the country, it may reach the Indian shore sometime later this year or in early 2024.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST

